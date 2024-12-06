Bezos very optimistic about Trump's plan to repeal regulations | Jeff Bezos





Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the latest tech mogul to offer a new wave of support for Donald Trump's incoming presidency, endorsing the former president's plans to cut government regulation and signaling his willingness to collaborate.

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the entrepreneur and owner of the Washington Post described himself as very optimistic about Trump's economic and technology strategy this time around.

I am very optimistic that President Trump is serious about his regulatory agenda, Bezos said. If I can help him do that, I'll help him, because we have too many regulations in this country.

This intervention marks a dramatic reversal of their previously antagonistic relationship. During Trump's first term, the former president attacked Bezos multiple times, criticizing Amazon and the Washington Post over allegations of tax evasion and biased reporting.

Bezos also defended his recent controversial decision to block the Washington Post from endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, a move that reportedly cost the paper about 10% of its subscriber base. He described the decision as far from cowardly, arguing that the newspaper needed to retain some form of independence.

This political repositioning also comes as other tech leaders, including Elon Musk of X and Tesla, Mark Zuckerberg of Metas and Sam Altman of OpenAI, have also signaled their support for Trump. Musk contributed nearly $75 million to a pro-Trump political action committee and is now set to co-lead the so-called Department of Government Effectiveness, intended to cut wasteful government spending. Last week, Zuckerberg dined with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate and is reportedly seeking to influence the new president's technology policy.

Yet technology collaboration between the private sector and government is not exactly new. While the Biden administration went after Apple this year for its monopolistic practices, it also crafted the sweeping 2023 AI executive order that was partly geared toward technology regulation and helped pass the law on the fleas to Congress so that it becomes law.

Amazon, Meta and OpenAI are also already part of a consortium of technology companies as part of a US government-led initiative to address AI safety regulations.

When it comes to business relationships, Bezoss's pivot appears strategically motivated, with his space company, Blue Origin, potentially positioned to compete for federal contracts in a future Trump administration.

The tech mogul also described Trump as having undergone a personal metamorphosis, describing him as calmer, more confident and more collected. He even expressed a desire to moderate Trump's approach to media relations, saying he would try to convince the former president that the press is not the enemy.

You know, you've probably grown over the last eight years, Bezos said at the event. Him too.

