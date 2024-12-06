Trump's climate and abortion policies have Americans rushing to vasectomies – Mother Jones





This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Chris Peterson wasn't surprised that Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. But he was surprised by how quickly he and his wife started wondering: Should we try for another baby before a possible national ban on abortion goes into effect? Or should we give up having a second child?

Peterson and his wife, who live in North Carolina, are thousands of dollars in debt because their first child had to spend weeks in the hospital after being born prematurely. They wanted to pay off that debt and wait a few years before having a second baby. But now reproductive rights are at stake again. Trump has said he would veto a nationwide abortion ban, but his allies are being encouraged to impose more restrictions.

Peterson is terrified of what will happen and that his wife won't be able to get the medical care she needs if they decide to conceive again.

We should be happy to think about expanding our family, said Peterson, who, like his wife, is in his 30s. We shouldn't worry about medical complications and I might end up being a single father.

Peterson is not the only American to rethink his plans to have children in the weeks following the US election. On November 6, the number of people making vasectomy appointments at Planned Parenthood health centers increased by 1,200 percent, IUD appointments increased by more than 760 percent, and appointments for contraceptive implants by 350 percent, according to a statement provided to the Guardian by Planned Parenthood. Traffic to Planned Parenthood's web pages on tubal ligations, vasectomies and IUDs also increased by more than 1,000 percent for each.

After the election, the Guardian heard from dozens of people in the US reconsidering whether to have children. Most cited fears about the future of reproductive health care, the economy and climate to explain their concerns.

After Trump won the presidency in 2016, births in Republican-leaning counties increased sharply compared to Democratic-leaning ones.

I am hesitant to bring more children into a world with an uncertain ecological future, assuming the new administration withdraws from the Paris climate agreement and stops supporting the green energy transition, one mother wrote 'a 34-year-old from Minnesota to the Guardian in 2017. response to an ad inviting readers to share their thoughts on post-election family planning. Trump withdrew the United States from this historic agreement during his first administration; Doing it again, which Trump promised to do, could paralyze him, according to the UN secretary general.

We have two children and I desperately wanted a third, but now I'm afraid I won't be able to get adequate care if I get pregnant, wrote another woman who lives in Louisiana. I can't risk leaving my two children behind if [I] die because I cannot receive adequate care here. It sounds like a dystopian novel, and yet here we are.

These concerns are not necessarily new. In 2023, a Pew Research Center survey found that 47% of U.S. adults ages 18 to 49 said they are unlikely to ever have children, a steep jump from 2018, when 37 % said the same thing. Among people unlikely to have children, 38% said concerns about the state of the world were a major factor in their decision-making. About a quarter of them cited fears about the environment.

Working in disaster relief, Catherine regularly sees the effects of the climate crisis up close. I'm in Washington, DC, right now and the flowers are blooming. It's November. This shouldn't happen, she said in an interview. Although I always wanted to have children, that choice was tinged with a level of despair and anger that I didn't have two years ago.

She continued: Why should I give birth to a child who is dying?

Earlier this year, Catherine received a copper IUD, which can block a pregnancy for more than a decade.

Like developed countries around the world, the United States is plagued by declining fertility. In 2023, the fertility rate in the United States fell by 3% and reached an all-time low.

But this decline is not spread evenly across the political spectrum. After Trump won the presidency in 2016, births in Republican-leaning counties increased sharply compared to Democratic-leaning ones. Today, Democrats are more likely than Republicans not to have children — a trend that the Washington Post hypothesizes is also likely linked to the rightward drift of white Protestants from large families.

We want to be able to dream of starting a family the way we want, on our terms.

It’s fitting that the outcome of the 2024 election has sparked so much fear and hesitation about having children. Not only are America's political parties on divergent paths when it comes to babies, but the election itself was, in many ways, a referendum on families and fertility. While Kamala Harris has made support for abortion rights a key part of her platform, Donald Trump has promised a baby boom and pledged to give people baby bonuses.

Trump's vice president-elect, JD Vance, built his political brand on pronatalism, a movement that urges people to have babies for the greater good. Vance has a history of mocking childless cat ladies and sounding the alarm about the fertility rate in the United States. We want more babies because children are good, Vance once said. And we think kids are good, because we're not sociopaths.

M, a Texas mother of three who asked to use her first initial because she feels stigmatized for voting for Trump, hopes Trump's victory will improve the economy to the point where she and her husband can afford to have a fourth child.

I still have a child in daycare now, like daycare, and just seeing these costs increase year over year since 2020 has made it very difficult for our family to consider having another baby, has said Mr. The possibility of this being mitigated through better economic policy or even just having these costs removed elsewhere, whether it's groceries or utilities or whatever, that really allows us to consider having another child.

M, who opposes abortion, is convinced that she could benefit from adequate care in the event of a miscarriage. (Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, at least three women have died in Texas after doctors allegedly delayed their treatment for miscarriage or provided them with inadequate miscarriage care.) M is less concerned about the climate crisis than about ensure that children have access to clean, healthy water and chemical-free food.

Not everyone who is considering having children has completely ruled it out. N, a 26-year-old New Yorker, is currently postponing her plans to have children until after Trump leaves office. (She asked to use her first initial because she had already had an abortion.) Ruth, who has a newborn at home and is married to an undocumented person, fears abortion ban and deportation from her husband, but she still wants to continue the conversation about abortion. second living child.

We want to be able to dream of having a family the way we want, on our terms, said Ruth, who lives in Florida and asked to be identified by her middle name because of her husband's immigration status. My husband being an immigrant, we feel that this should not stop us from starting a family. We have just as much right as anyone to start a family on our terms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2024/12/trump-climate-abortion-policies-birth-control-iuds-vasectomies-planned-parenthood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos