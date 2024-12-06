Former PM Imran Khan threatens civil disobedience over unmet demands





ANI | Updated: December 06, 2024 at 08:44 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]December 6 (ANI): Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has issued a stern warning to the government, vowing to launch a civil disobedience movement from December 14 if its main demands are not met. not satisfied. The announcement follows the perceived failure of the PTI's recent “do or die” protest aimed at securing his release and garnering public support for the party, The Express Tribune reported. In a statement shared on X, Khan revealed the formation of a five-member group. members' negotiating committee tasked with engaging the federal government on two crucial issues: the release of “political prisoners” currently on trial and the creation of a judicial commission to investigate the violent crackdown on PTI supporters during the 9 protests May 2023 and the Repression of November 26 in Islamabad. Underlining the seriousness of his demands, Khan said: “If these two demands are not accepted, a civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14,” adding that the government would bear responsibility for the repercussions of such action.

Along with these demands, Khan called for a “mass rally” in Peshawar on December 13 to honor what he described as “martyrs” killed during the PTI protest in Islamabad. He alleged that many PTI workers were still missing and appealed to the Supreme Court to rule on the alleged human rights violations, The Express Tribune reported. “We have approached the Supreme Court, the Lahore and Islamabad high courts for serious human rights violations, but no action has been taken,” Khan said, calling for judicial intervention to rectify what he perceives injustices against the members of his party. The backdrop to these developments includes accusations by Rana Sanaullah, advisor to the Pakistani Prime Minister on political affairs, who on December 5 accused PTI leaders of spreading “anti-state propaganda” and inducing the misleading public to fuel protests, as reported by Geo News. Sanaullah's remarks come amid mutual recriminations between the PTI and the federal government over violence during November's PTI protests in Islamabad, which claimed the lives of four security personnel. The PTI, for its part, claimed that at least 12 party members were killed and 1,000 others arrested during the protest. However, the government has denied allegations that it used live ammunition against protesters, adding to ongoing political tensions in Pakistan. (ANI)

