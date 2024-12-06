Behind the charm of Boris Johnson, a poisonous legacy for the United Kingdom





LHistorian Anthony Seldon is one of the most keen and respected observers of British political life. A prolific author, he specializes in chronicling the mandates of the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, from that of Margaret Thatcher to that of Liz Truss, to whom he devoted his latest book (Closes at 10Atlantic Books, untranslated) published at the end of August. He is now working on the mandate of Rishi Sunak, which was brutally ended by the massive failure of the Conservatives in the general elections on July 4. In his works, he recounts the actions of the heads of the executive, but also judges the quality of their time at 10 Downing Street. At a time when Boris Johnson's memoirs are appearing in France (IndomitableStock, 740 pages, 29.90 euros), a thick work full of funny anecdotes and sarcastic portraits and while the ex-leader deploys all his charm in the French media (his inimitable demeanor, his very good French or his humorous traits), it is useful to recall the verdict that Anthony Seldon carries on the place of the ex-mayor of London (2008-2016) arrived in 2019 Downing Street, from where he was chased by scandals in the summer of 2022, so as not to lose sight of the poisonous legacy he left his country. Boris Johnson will go down as the worst prime minister in contemporary British history. He was a great orator, an optimist, a remarkable storyteller, the problem was that the story he told was not credible., asserted the historian on Monday, December 2, during a conference organized by the liberal think tank Bright Blue. He has done nothing for the country, apart from Brexit. () However, he had a golden moment when the latter took place, but he did not take advantage of it. He has made no progress on health or the environment. His idea of upgrade [nivellement par le haut des rgions les plus dfavorises] was good, but he didn't execute it. It is only in his defense of Ukraine that he was good, adds Anthony Seldon. In a very documented work (Johnson at age 10, Atlantic Books, 2023), he supports his harsh judgment, describing the leader's lack of seriousness, his lack of respect for the country's institutions and Brexit which was initially the instrument of his ambition. Boris Johnson's decision to support or not [la campagne] of Remain [le maintien du Royaume-Uni dans lUnion europenne (UE) lors du rfrendum de 2016] was mainly guided by his personal calculation, writes the historian. You have 57.19% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

