Politics
China turns to fascist regime
China is intensifying domestic repression to a degree that transcends the typical limits of authoritarianism. It is not a simple autocracy, its regime increasingly resembles fascism.
I use the term cautiously, mindful of its historical weight, but its characteristics are too striking to ignore.
First brand: the cult cult of Xi Jinping
The first characteristic is the quasi-cult worship of Xi Jinping. State propaganda presents Xi as the culmination of a holy trinity in Chinese history.
Under Mao Zedong, China “stood up.” Under Deng Xiaoping, China “got richer.” And under Xi, China will “become powerful again.”
In contrast, two recent presidents, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, are conspicuously omitted from this narrative, not because they lacked achievements, but because their reformist ways conflict with Xi's centralizing vision.
By consolidating power to a degree not seen since Mao, Xi has made himself indispensable to China's national identity.
Second characteristic: hypernationalism
The second characteristic is hypernationalism. This is not just the pride of a nation asserting itself on the world stage.
Rather, it is a tale of revenge, a promise to rectify the humiliations inflicted by foreign powers during China's so-called “century of humiliation.”
This promise of restoring a mythical golden age permeates everything from school textbooks to state media. This underpins Xi’s rhetoric and justifies his policies.
Ethnic minorities, a cancer?
Ethnic minorities have borne the brunt of this ideological shift. The Chinese Communist Party has increasingly described Uyghurs and other groups as existential threats, a “cancer” that must be excised to protect the integrity of the Chinese state.
This dehumanizing rhetoric paved the way for the brutal measures the world witnessed: mass internment in “re-education” camps, erasure of cultural heritage, and destruction of entire communities.
Characteristic Three: China's Orwellian Surveillance Apparatus
Add to this China’s Orwellian surveillance apparatus. Using AI, big data and a vast network of cameras, the government monitors its population with frightening precision.
Social credit systems and travel restrictions discipline citizens for even minor transgressions.
For more serious crimes, the state resorts to outright violence.
This system ensures that dissent is not only suppressed, but anticipated and preempted.
Fourth characteristic: glorification of military force
Finally, there is the glorification of military force. It goes beyond grand parades and goose-stepping soldiers.
Under Xi's doctrine of civil-military fusion, all aspects of Chinese society, from businesses to universities, can be harnessed to serve the state's geopolitical ambitions.
The lines between civilian and military life are intentionally blurred, reinforcing the idea that every Chinese citizen and institution must contribute to the national cause.
Conclusion
China's transition to a fascist regime is not an abstract threat. This has profound implications for the world order.
As Xi Jinping doubles down on repression, nationalism and militarization, the world faces a China increasingly hostile to dissent at home and abroad.
The question is not only how China will exercise its growing power, but also how the rest of the world will react to a nation determined to reshape the rules of the international system.
Recognizing the true nature of Xi's regime is the first step in developing a strategy to counter his ambitions while supporting those in China who still dream of a freer future.
