Politics
Keir Starmer is no closer to providing answers
I struggled with Keir Starmer's speech yesterday.
The most obvious question to ask was why was he successful? This seemed to be nothing more than a mild reiteration of promises made during the election campaign, so what was it?
The next question was: what did he hope to achieve? Is he convinced that restating goals that have already failed for him might be enough to persuade people that he is on the right track? If so, I think he is seriously mistaken.
The third obvious question was: how did he think this would be received? I think Sky News' Beth Rigby summed up the most likely reaction when she told him in the press question session that she was confused by what he had to say. I'm sure many people will be.
To continue the obvious sequence, it seems that Starmer himself has answered the question of when all this might happen. The goal appears to be by 2029. So what's new? It would seem that, like Boris Johnson, the only thing Starmer really cares about is campaigning, and that the main purpose of his speech was to kick off the 2029 election campaign.
Perhaps the most bizarre element of all this, however, is found in the answer to the entirely appropriate question “where”, because, as I mentioned in a tweet that I also posted here yesterday, at least four of the six objectives, goals, milestones or whatever he wishes to describe as, relating to responsibilities devolved to the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland over which, therefore, Starmer has remarkably little control. control In this case, the response to this question would seem to be found only in England, which is strange for someone who is an unreasonably determined and petty unionist Alternatively, it makes it very clear that he really doesn't know what he's talking about.
This latter suggestion was reinforced by its target of having at least 75% of all children ready for school by the age of five. It seems he thinks this is when children enter Reception classes. The reality is that it is now quite exceptional for a child to start school in England at the age of five because, as a matter of principle, they start at the start of the school year in which they are five years. In other words, they start at age four and in some cases (for example, in the case of one of my sons, whose birthday is at the end of August), this means they start school when they are only four years old. Is he really so oblivious that he doesn't know?
It made me wonder what Starmer really is. If, after all, he thought it was appropriate to call the media into this debacle, he must have thought it would give him some insight into his thinking. I believe this is the case. What this shows is that he, like Rachel Reeves, is a man who thinks the government is just sweating over numbers in a spreadsheet. He obviously persuaded himself, or was persuaded by others, that if he could tick certain boxes, his job would be done and the country would be truly satisfied with his performance.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Senior management has no such thing, although too many middle managers do. Instead, upper management is tasked with creating stories that will explain to people how you are going to make them happy. Starmer is far from doing that. That's why he's failing, and nothing he did yesterday will change that.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2024/12/06/keir-starmer-is-no-closer-to-providing-answers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Calling all table tennis players to register voluntarily
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, party leaders indicted in May 9 attack case
- Northern California earthquake: How strong was it felt?
- PM Modi pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas | News from India
- Ferris State hockey freshmen Martin Lundberg and Chris Lie chosen to represent Team Norway at the 2025 IIHF World Championships
- Central Asia joins the world on its own terms – Analysis – Eurasia Review
- Dozens of flood warnings and warnings have been issued in England as preparations for Storm Darragh | uk news
- Pascual will join TCU Men's Tennis in January
- A manhunt is underway for the CEO's killer in New York
- Crown Prince and Princess Celebrate Centenary of Japan-Türkiye Relations
- Keir Starmer is no closer to providing answers
- Utah Football hires Jason Beck as offensive coordinator