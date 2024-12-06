Keir Starmer is no closer to providing answers

I struggled with Keir Starmer's speech yesterday.

The most obvious question to ask was why was he successful? This seemed to be nothing more than a mild reiteration of promises made during the election campaign, so what was it?

The next question was: what did he hope to achieve? Is he convinced that restating goals that have already failed for him might be enough to persuade people that he is on the right track? If so, I think he is seriously mistaken.

The third obvious question was: how did he think this would be received? I think Sky News' Beth Rigby summed up the most likely reaction when she told him in the press question session that she was confused by what he had to say. I'm sure many people will be.

To continue the obvious sequence, it seems that Starmer himself has answered the question of when all this might happen. The goal appears to be by 2029. So what's new? It would seem that, like Boris Johnson, the only thing Starmer really cares about is campaigning, and that the main purpose of his speech was to kick off the 2029 election campaign.

Perhaps the most bizarre element of all this, however, is found in the answer to the entirely appropriate question “where”, because, as I mentioned in a tweet that I also posted here yesterday, at least four of the six objectives, goals, milestones or whatever he wishes to describe as, relating to responsibilities devolved to the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland over which, therefore, Starmer has remarkably little control. control In this case, the response to this question would seem to be found only in England, which is strange for someone who is an unreasonably determined and petty unionist Alternatively, it makes it very clear that he really doesn't know what he's talking about.

This latter suggestion was reinforced by its target of having at least 75% of all children ready for school by the age of five. It seems he thinks this is when children enter Reception classes. The reality is that it is now quite exceptional for a child to start school in England at the age of five because, as a matter of principle, they start at the start of the school year in which they are five years. In other words, they start at age four and in some cases (for example, in the case of one of my sons, whose birthday is at the end of August), this means they start school when they are only four years old. Is he really so oblivious that he doesn't know?

It made me wonder what Starmer really is. If, after all, he thought it was appropriate to call the media into this debacle, he must have thought it would give him some insight into his thinking. I believe this is the case. What this shows is that he, like Rachel Reeves, is a man who thinks the government is just sweating over numbers in a spreadsheet. He obviously persuaded himself, or was persuaded by others, that if he could tick certain boxes, his job would be done and the country would be truly satisfied with his performance.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Senior management has no such thing, although too many middle managers do. Instead, upper management is tasked with creating stories that will explain to people how you are going to make them happy. Starmer is far from doing that. That's why he's failing, and nothing he did yesterday will change that.