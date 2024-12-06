Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, party leaders indicted in May 9 attack case





Islamabad:

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has indicted former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with the May 9 attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) in 2023, The Express Tribune reported.

The attack took place during protests that erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of Imran Khan. ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted a hearing for the GHQ attack case in a makeshift court at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

More than 100 people, including Omar Ayub, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Sheikh Rashid, Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat and Zartaj Gul, have been charged in the case, according to The Express Tribune report.

After the judge announced his decision, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, was arrested, while the former law minister of Punjab, Raja Basharat, was taken into custody immediately after having left prison.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the matter until December 10. Earlier, several PTI leaders, including Sadaqat Abbasi, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Mohammad Ahmed Chatha, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Rashid Shafiq, Sadaqat Abbasi, Waseem Qayyum Abbasi, Javed Kausar, Sajid Qureshi, and Usman Dar, reached Adiala Jail for the audience.

The court has summoned all accused in the GHQ attack case, and charges are expected to be formally filed against 120 people, including Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

Additionally, the court ordered former Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, lodged in Lahore Jail, to appear before the court. The court ordered the arrest of several PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Zain Qureshi and Taiba Raja.

Additionally, arrest warrants were issued for 45 absconding defendants, with the court warning them that legal action would be taken to declare them fugitives if they failed to appear in court.

Earlier this year, PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested in the GHQ attack case, after his release warrant was issued in the Cypher case. The GHQ attack report mentions 27 serious charges against Imran Khan and other accused, The Express Tribune reported.

The report alleges that the accused, under the leadership of former provincial law minister Raja Basharat, stormed the GHQ gate, causing extensive property damage, despite being warned by the military personnel to stop. The accused allegedly stormed sensitive areas of the GHQ, set fires, threw petrol bombs and caused chaos in the premises.

Slogans such as “No Pakistan without Khan” and “Behind this terrorism is the uniform” were reportedly raised, targeting military personnel and attacking the reputation of the Pakistani armed forces. The investigation report said attacks were carried out on sensitive ISI and GHQ offices, terming the protest a criminal conspiracy.

