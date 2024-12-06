Shipman has written the best account yet of Johnson's tenure

OUT: How Brexit was achieved and the Tories were defeatedby Tim Shipman

Tim Shipman's latest book, the final volume in a quartet devoted to British politics from the 2016 referendum to the present day, is 900 pages long. Is it possible, you ask yourself before opening it, to have too much of a good thing?

In this case, the answer, rather unexpectedly, is “no”. Shipman's method is to “give everyone a fair shout,” as he said during an interview with ConHome in November 2016.

This is one reason why so many players in the Brexit drama are willing to talk to him. He's a journalist who takes them seriously enough to try to reproduce with reasonable fidelity the evidence they offer, even if it doesn't match what other witnesses have said or Shipman's own preconceptions.

However, it must be sufficiently interesting to deserve its place in a long report intended to The Sunday Times, or an even longer book.

Columnists tend to cherry-pick evidence that shows they were right all along. The same goes for activists, which partly explains why almost nothing that could be described as “debate” took place during the referendum.

When the word “Boris” is said, many educated minds shut down. People already know what they think of him, or at least what they're supposed to think of him: the opinion it's okay to have around them.

Shipman writes on page 889:

“This sequence of books is ostensibly about Brexit and its impact on British politics and British politicians, but at heart it is the story of Boris Johnson. “The central character is Boris, without a doubt,” said Michael Gove. It is difficult to imagine Brexit without Gove or Dominic Cummings; it is impossible to do it without Boris.

So it's important that as a journalist, Shipman is willing to give Johnson “a fair shout” and avoid the mistake made by both those who hate him and those who idolize him:

“Those who considered him a clumsy thought he was a populist cipher for Cummings…Those who liked Johnson, but didn't like what he did, thought he would do the right thing if only his head was not not shot by Cummings.”

The volume opens with Johnson becoming Prime Minister on 24 July 2019 and bringing Cummings and others from the Vote Leave team to Downing Street in order to see Brexit through.

Theresa May, an honorable woman, failed to secure a majority in the House of Commons for her Brexit deal, and most MPs seemed more keen to find a way to stay in the EU.

She had inadvertently created the conditions for a successful rebellion against Parliament, provided someone with the necessary qualities could be found to lead it.

Johnson and Cummings are genius insurgents. During the second half of 2019, they staged a rebellion against the House of Commons which resulted in the Conservative victory in the general election in December of that year.

Shipman sheds new light on this process and also draws, with appropriate attribution, on the various books that have already been published on this subject, including my own.

His style is sometimes vulgar, which probably makes him more sensitive to the vulgarities of politics than a good writer would be. He is extremely hardworking and extremely eager to write stories, which, again, are qualities that might be lacking in a good writer.

The insurgents had to be scandalous enough to provoke their opponents into error, notably by agreeing to general elections in which the opponents would run on a platform defying the will of the people.

But Johnson and Cummings also had to be careful enough to keep key figures such as Geoffrey Cox, the attorney general, on their side.

The prorogation of Parliament for five weeks was one of the scandalous provocations decided by Johnson and Cummings. On August 13, they invited Cox to “a fish dinner at Johnson's Downing Street flat” to question him about the prorogation.

Cox later told his friends, “You can't just ask a lawyer over dinner.” It's like asking a doctor, “Do I have cancer?” »

But he gave advice over dinner. He said the extension was legal, but he warned that having appeared before the Supreme Court on numerous occasions, he could not rule out “the real risk of litigation that we would incur”.

He later warned that it was essential that he be asked to give a written opinion, which could be presented to the Supreme Court when it asks the government to explain why it had done so. As Shipman explains,

“Cox thought it would have been perfectly possible to make a purely political argument that the prorogation was necessary to provide breathing space to allow Johnson to strike a deal, to allow ministers to travel to Brussels, Berlin and Paris . Had such a justification been presented, with supporting documentation, it would have required the court to rule on what constitutes a good political reason for doing something and what is a bad political reason, which would constitute a potential minefield for the judiciary.

But except on one specific point concerning Northern Ireland, no written advice was sought from Cox. Johnson preferred to proceed by informal means, which his opponents naturally found highly inappropriate and which some readers of this review might regard as further proof that the man is a scoundrel, a charlatan, a disgrace to British politics.

One of the strengths of Shipman's account is that he does not indulge in such moralizing, but continues to report, as best he can, what happened.

On the other side of the debate, Oliver Letwin asked Speaker John Bercow whether it would be possible for Johnson's opponents to take control of the Order Paper using Standing Order 24, an unconventional and inappropriate measure in the eyes of many. authorities. way of proceeding.

Bercow said he thought it would be possible, but first wanted to “see what you have in terms of numbers and who the people are.”

Letwin was prepared for this and replied: “If there were, say, a number of eminent people on the other side, the chairman of a select committee…”

Bercow took this, correctly, as a reference to Hilary Benn and replied: “That would be very relevant. That would be eminently respectable.

As Shipman puts it, Bercow had “effectively given the green light” to Letwin, Benn and others to take on the government. Once again we are not getting an editorial from Shipman, but facts, as far as he can establish them, to enable readers to form their own opinions on this collusion between the Speaker and the opponents of Johnson.

Shortly after Johnson led the Conservatives to victory and secured Brexit, Cummings sparked a new insurrection. In addition to his usual targets – useless civil servants, useless ministers, useless Conservative MPs – he decided to attack the useless Prime Minister, even though the Prime Minister had just stood by him during the Barnard Castle affair.

In November 2020, relations between the two men were so bad that Cummings left Downing Street with a cardboard box, after which he continued his anti-Johnson campaign from the outside. There must be more to discover about the jealousies operating here.

Shipman does not claim that a complete history of these events can yet be written: “The accounts of the Johnson and Vote Leave camps, still adversarial after this week, are irreconcilable. »

But Shipman's book highlights the extraordinary incompetence with which Johnson defended himself. The Owen Paterson debacle, the partygate allegations and, ultimately, the Chris Pincher affair all demonstrated in the most embarrassing way his ability to take positions that would almost immediately prove indefensible.

Johnson judged the situation in Ukraine better and more quickly than any other Western leader. Here, the courage, audacity and imagination with which he likes to ignore preconceived ideas in the lily-livered world were exactly what he needed. The same goes for the vaccine task force, operating as a makeshift group of bright people outside the structures of Whitehall.

In Downing Street – how easy it is to write this as a simple literary critic – he was not conventional enough. He never admitted that he needed, for the sake of self-preservation, to find, appoint and respect a sober, astute and experienced chief of staff who would think through dangers like partygate for him and develop a line defensible for Johnson to enact. in the House of Commons and on social media, as well as by other ministers in the morning.

It occurs to me that during his three years in Downing Street we saw too much of him. He is so good at making a short but eloquent video clip on any subject in just a few minutes – New Year's greetings to an obscure religion if nothing else is on hand – that he overdid it .

Franklin D. Roosevelt discovered he could circumvent a mostly hostile press by giving out radio addresses known as his fireside chats. But he was careful not to overdo it: in 12 years and a month as president, he gave only 30 fireside chats, each of which required “four or five days of long additional work” to prepare.

Johnson was almost never off the air and also provided a never-ending stream of striking images. It was impressive, but it was too much, and it may have led him to believe that as long as he could communicate directly with the public, he could overlook Conservative MPs.

In 20 or 30 years, we can hope that a writer will do for Johnson what Charles Moore did for Margaret Thatcher: provide an authoritative and incisive account after talking to everyone and reading the official papers. We envy the biographer who obtains Johnson's annotations on these papers.

Shipman's account is currently the best we have, and it also vividly recounts the prime ministerships of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. But the first edition of this book has one glaring flaw: there is no index.