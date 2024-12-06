Xi emphasizes building strong, modernized information support force







Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to build a strong and modernized information support force and realize the rapid development of the Chinese military's networked information system. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks on Wednesday while inspecting the information support force of the People's Army of China. Chinese Liberation (PLA). The PLA Information Support Force is a strategic service branch established as part of China's efforts to adjust and reform its military service and weapons structure. Xi presented a flag to the force during its founding ceremony in April. During Wednesday's inspection, Xi said the network information system plays an increasingly important role in modern warfare and all relevant personnel should be fully aware of the extreme importance of the improvement of the system. He called on the force to accelerate its efforts to build the networked information system and strengthen its capabilities to serve and support the military's combat readiness and capabilities. Stressing the need for solid work in developing the network information system, Xi said the guarantee of information services should be strengthened and great importance should be attached to protecting the security of information on networks. He also called for efforts to facilitate innovation in command modes and the transformation of combat methods. Xi demanded that the information support force adhere to the fundamental principle of the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces. He called for efforts to improve conduct, impose discipline and fight corruption, stressing that the force must be entirely loyal, pure and reliable. He urged the Party committee of the information support force to shoulder its responsibility in developing the force and build a team of highly competent professionals. Xi called for coordinated efforts by the CMC, as well as other relevant authorities and units, to promote the development of the information support force. Senior military officials Zhang Youxia, He Weidong, Liu Zhenli and Zhang Shengmin attended the event.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.ecns.cn/news/military/2024-12-06/detail-ihekqrkk1642167.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos