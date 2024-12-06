Fighting in Syria is a microcosm of Middle East dynamics

The sudden offensive in Syria led by the Sunni Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al Sham has surprised the world. It shouldn't have.

To understand why the offensive took place and why no one should have been surprised by it, it is worth taking a look at the current unstable and untenable state of Syria. Syria is of course an important country from a strategic and humanitarian point of view. But the Syrian situation and the renewed crisis there also offer relevant lessons beyond their own specific context.

A young Syrian evocatively described Assad's country to me as a family farm and where the animals were.

The Syrian civil war, which began with an unarmed uprising in 2011, has never been resolved. By around 2020, it had settled into more or less stable lines of control, with the country de facto divided into three entities. None of these entities is ethnically or religiously homogeneous, but all are dominated by a particular sectarian or ethnic group. In turn, each of these de facto states has its continued existence guaranteed by a powerful state or coalition of states. What is currently unfolding is a struggle between these areas of de facto governance.

The area controlled by the self-styled Syrian government, more appropriately called the Bashar Assad regime, remains the largest of three areas of control in divided Syria. This structure controls approximately 60 percent of the country's territory.

The Assads manage their fiefdom like a family dictatorship. A young Syrian evocatively described Assad's country to me as a family farm and where the animals were. This statement sums up the brutally repressive nature of the regime. But the Assads do not rule only through terror. They are members of the Alawite sect, a split from Shiite Islam. They privileged their own community and implicated it in their excesses. The partly constrained loyalty of the Syrian Alawites is the foundation on which Assad's continued power over his region rests.

East of the Euphrates, in an area comprising approximately 30 percent of Syrian territory, a government structure dominated by the Syrian Kurdish minority reigns. The so-called Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) is not recognized by any state in the world. It nevertheless created the most stable and functional area in Syria. Its fighters were the main ground ally of the U.S.-led coalition in the war against the Islamic State, which concluded victoriously in 2019. Once the toast of all who opposed the deadly excesses of the Islamic State, the Syrian Kurds and their besieged enclave are now largely forgotten by the world. They are nevertheless determined to maintain and defend their zone of control against current encroachment attempts by Assad and Turkish-backed Sunni Islamists.

The so-called Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) is not recognized by any state in the world. It nevertheless created the most stable and functional area in Syria.

Finally, and most relevant to the events of recent days, there exists in northwest Syria an enclave maintained with Turkish support, representing approximately 10% of Syrian territory (although now considerably more, following recent events). , and subdivided into two Sunni Islamist ruling entities, the so-called Syrian Interim Government in the north, and the Syrian Salvation Government in the southern part of this area.

It may well be that any reader who has lasted this far will now feel that they understand less about Syria than at the beginning of the article. Syria can have this effect. However, context matters. What has happened in recent days is that the Syrian Salvation Government, an entity maintained by a Sunni jihadist group called Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), launched an offensive against the Assad regime and obtained a remarkable success. Meanwhile, its allies in the Syrian interim government have launched their own offensive against the Syrian Kurds.

HTS quickly covered the field. In a remarkable feat, they took Syria's second city, Aleppo. They now threaten the town of Hama, located about a hundred kilometers further south. Thanks to progress in recent days, the Sunni Islamist enclave in Syria now has a population of around 7 million.

The Assad regime is not yet seriously threatened. The Sunni jihadists' lines of advance still lie far north of Damascus and east of Assad's heartland, in Latakia province on Syria's Mediterranean coast. For now, at least, HTS's remarkable offensive has simply rebalanced areas of control in Syria.

So why should no one have been surprised by the offensive?

All serious observers of Syria have long known that behind its rhetoric, the Assad regime is an exhausted and rotten structure, dependent on its powerful Iranian and Russian allies for its survival.

First, because frozen conflicts rarely stay frozen forever. The causes which originally animated them tend to manifest themselves at the moment when one or the other of the parties deems it appropriate.

Second, because all serious observers of Syria have long known that behind its rhetoric, the Assad regime is an exhausted and rotten structure, dependent on its powerful Iranian and Russian allies for its survival. These allies are currently distracted in wars with Israel and Ukraine respectively. HTS, whose leader Abu Mohammed al Jolani is as tactically flexible as he is strategically rigid, spotted the opening and chose to strike.

And finally, no one should be surprised to see rival ethno-sectarian forces, backed by powerful regional and global states, clashing in the Middle East in a landscape of collapsed states, because that is the very essence of the way power is exercised in the region. at present. From this point of view, Syrian news offers a sort of microcosm of the dynamics of the region as a whole. Let us hope that Western governments and audiences are watching the situation carefully and perhaps come away better informed about the nature and dynamics of the Middle East.

Originally published as What's happening in Syria is a microcosm of Middle East dynamics.