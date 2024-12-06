PM Modi reiterates commitment to Bhutan's socio-economic development, discusses key areas of cooperation

First publication: December 6, 2024 8:22 am IST

The king ofBhutanJigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions during the King's visit, with emphasis on strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of common concern.

During Thursday's discussions,PM ModireaffirmedIndiacommitment to its lasting friendship and cooperation withBhutanproviding support toBhutanthe socio-economic development of the country.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed regular high-level visits and consultations covering various sectors of cooperation.

The king ofBhutanWangchuck and the Queen ofBhutanJetsun Pema Wangchuck, are on an official visit toIndiafrom December 5 to 6. They are accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, and senior officials.Bhutangovernment. They arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning and were received by EAM S Jaishankar at the New Delhi airport.

“During the visit, the king ofBhutanand Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions covering the full gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar and senior officials called on the King ofBhutan“, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The leaders of the two countries expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering various sectors of cooperation. They positively assessed the growing partnership between the two countries, particularly in the areas oftradeAndeconomical connectivity,infrastructureenergy, skills development, education, health, cultural heritage, capacity building, sports, youth exchanges, digital economy, e-mobility, space technology, environmental conservation and people-to-people contacts.

Wangchuck andPM Modiexpressed their satisfaction with the excellent state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen these exemplary relations. Wangchuck expressed his gratitude for the invaluable support that the government ofIndiaforeseesBhutanthe socio-economic development of the country.

PM ModireaffirmedIndiahis country's constant commitment to its lasting ties of friendship and cooperation withBhutanand reiterated its continued and full support for socio-economic development inBhutanbased on the priorities of the royal government and according to the vision ofBhutan's King, the MEA said.

THEBhutanThis side thanked theIndian the government for having stepped up its support for developmentBhutanunder the 13th Five-Year Plan (2024-29) andIndiaThe Union's support for the RGoB's economic recovery program, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Wangchuck shared withPM Modiprogress in implementing its vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region, and howIndiaAndBhutancan work together on the project for the betterment of the two peoples and the region.PM Modireassured Wangchuck ofIndiacontinued support of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, which will bring prosperity and well-being toBhutanas well as border areas, and further strengthen economic and investment ties between the two countries.

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation as elaborated in the Joint Vision Statement onIndia–BhutanEnergy partnership published duringPM Modithe visit ofBhutanin March 2024, leaders reviewed recent progress in strategic partnerships in the energy sector, including non-hydro renewable energy betweenIndian andBhutanthese entities thanks to access toIndian financing and energy markets.

They expressed satisfaction that the 1,020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydropower project was nearing completion and looked forward to its commissioning in the near future. The leaders agreed on the need for an early conclusion of Punatsangchhu-I.hydroelectric project. Both sides reiterated the importance of cooperation in the hydropower sector and their commitment to advance it, including by urgently finalizing modalities for new projects, including hydropower reservoir projects, the MEA statement said.

Both leaders also expressed satisfaction over the opening of the integrated check post at Darranga in Assam, which can boost tourism and economic activity in the eastern part of the country.Bhutanand neighboring border areas of Assam.

They also noted with satisfaction that several initiatives agreed in previous meetings, such as cross-border connectivity andinfrastructureProjects are progressing steadily, including the creation of two cross-border rail links and strengthening digital connectivity. Both sides took note of recent decisions taken to further improve their bilateral relations.tradeand trade.

The leaders welcomed the progress made in the space sector, particularly in the implementation of the Joint Action Plan for Cooperation and expressed satisfaction with increased collaboration in the field of education, emphasizing emphasis on STEM disciplines, added the MEA.

IndiaAndBhutanenjoy unique bonds of friendship and cooperation, characterized by mutual understanding, trust and exceptional cooperation at all levels. The bilateral discussions took place in a spirit of deep friendship and reflected the strong historical ties, goodwill and understanding that exist between the two countries.

The day before, Jaishankar had called theBhutanKing and assuredIndiathe full support of our country for the development objectives ofBhutan. During the meeting, Jaishankar and Wangchuck discussed the steady progress made by theIndia–Bhutanthe partnership is made. (ANI)

