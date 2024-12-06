Golkar's reaction to Gerindra after Jokowi was 'fired' by PDIP

Bisnis.comJAKARTA — The Golkar Party is ready to welcome the 7th President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi after he is no longer considered a cadre by the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP).

Golkar Secretary General Sarmuji said Jokowi has the right to make his choices freely, including deciding whether to continue his political career in a particular political party.

“Pak Jokowi is an independent and free person, he is free to make choices. “I think Pak Jokowi will definitely take a lot of consideration to join a political party,” he said on Thursday (05/12/2024) at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Central Jakarta.

Golkar, Sarmuji said, will accept Jokowi with open arms as they also accept other people, if the person concerned requests to join Golkar.

“We openly accept ordinary people, especially a former president. “A president from the last period who, in our opinion, still has quite a big influence in society,” he said.

However, Sarmuji disagreed that his party would meet with Jokowi in the near future. However, the possibility of a meeting exists because Golkar Chairman General Bahlil Lahadalia has quite close relations with Jokowi.

“Surely if there is a signal that Pak Jokowi wants to bring Golkar together, our relatives will definitely let us know. “At the moment there is no signal,” he said.

Gerindra's response

Meanwhile, Gerindra politician Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said that until now there had been no discussions regarding whether Jokowi should join Gerindra after he was not recognized as doing so. part of it. PDIP.

“I cannot answer because this has never been discussed within the party and I cannot beat the Gerindra Party to answer this question,” he said at the Senayan Parliament complex in the center from Jakarta, Thursday (05/12/2024).

However, Dasco pointed out that Jokowi's son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, already has a Gerindra Membership Card (KTA). Bobby even has a good chance of becoming governor of North Sumatra.

“As far as I remember, Mr. Bobby already had a Gerindra KTA when he registered for the North Sumatra governorship election,” he emphasized.

Licensed by the PDIP

PDIP Secretary General (Sekjen) Hasto Kristiyanto later confirmed that President Jokowi and his family, including Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution, were no longer part of the party.

“I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” explained Hasto.

Hasto added that this decision was made because the political practices of Jokowi and his family were considered not in line with the ideals of the party that had been fought for since the Bung Karno era.

“So that’s what happened, and then we saw that the ambition for power never stopped,” he said.

Aside from that, Hasto also said that Indonesia's democracy is slowly but surely beginning to erode. This is evident from the intervention of the Constitutional Court (MK) which has made various efforts to change the requirements for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

“The Constitutional Court therefore convicted the son of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo [Jokowi] “Gibran Rakabuking Raka became vice president,” he said.

Hasto said it would take five presidential elections to repair the damage done to democracy by President Jokowi and the Chocolat Party or Parcok.

“What PDI Perjuangan conveyed was inspired by Professor Ikrar Nusa Bhakti's statement who emphasized that five elections were needed to repair the damage caused to democracy by Jokowi,” he said.