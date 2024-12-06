Donald Trump picks Missouri's Billy Long to lead IRS • Oregon Capital Chronicle





Former Missouri Congressman Billy Long has been chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Internal Revenue Service.

Trump called Long, who served six terms representing a southwest Missouri district, an accomplished person, adding that taxpayers and wonderful IRS employees would love to have Billy at the helm.

The current term of IRS commissioners does not expire until 2027.

Long was one of the first elected officials to jump on the Trump bandwagon, a phrase he claims to have invented. While most viewed Trump's candidacy as a joke or publicity stunt, Long said he was all for it, touting Trump to foreign leaders and Republican Party insiders who scoffed at the idea that the real estate mogul and reality TV star would be the next president.

Trump, I saw it very early on, Long told The Independent in 2022, he has the that factor.

After a long career as an auctioneer and a few years as a conservative radio host, Long decided to enter the race for the congressional seat in 2010 that had become vacant when Roy Blunt decided to run for U.S. Senate.

Long said no one took him seriously.

It was an eight-man race, Long said, and I was supposed to finish ninth. I was the Donald Trump of the race.

He was seen as a candidate who was only in the race for advertising, Long said, to help my business and blah, blah, blah, the same things they said about Trump.

His own campaign consultants told him it was too big to air on television, he said. And you can put that in the newspaper. They said: You are too fat. You can't be on TV. You will scare people.

Ultimately, Long won the primary by about 7.5 percentage points. He swept to victory that fall, joining a massive class of Republican freshmen who rose to power during the Tea Party wave.

He says the key to his victory was authenticity.

Maybe I don't look the part, Long said. But I assured voters that I would be part of it, that I would do the right thing every day for the right reason. And that resonated with people.

According to The Lever, during his first year in Congress, Long signed a letter urging the IRS to launch an investigation into the tax-exempt status of the Humane Society of the United States, a nonprofit organization that focuses on animal welfare and opposes animal cruelty. The letter followed the Humane Society's support for a successful ballot measure in Missouri strengthening regulations on dog breeders.

In 2022, Long gave up his congressional seat to run for U.S. Senate, finishing fourth in the GOP primary behind the eventual winner, Eric Schmitt.

According to Trump's announcement Wednesday, since leaving Congress, Long has worked as a business and tax advisor, helping small businesses navigate the complexities of complying with IRS rules and regulations.

I've known Billy since 2011, Trump said. He is an extremely hard worker and respected by everyone, especially those who know him in Congress. Congratulations Billy!

