Politics
Syrian Defense Minister stresses army ready to reconquer rebel-controlled territories
DAMASCUS/BEIRUT/ANKARA – Syria's defense minister on Thursday evening underlined the army's desire to retake areas lost to rebel forces, calling the army's withdrawal from the central city of Hama “tactical” .
Ali Mahmoud Abbas made the remarks in a televised statement as he addressed ongoing fighting against rebel groups.
ALSO READ: Syrian army withdraws from Hama and promises counter-offensive
“We have been engaged in fierce and continuous fighting against the most extremist terrorist organizations, which employ guerrilla tactics. This requires our armed forces to adopt appropriate strategies, including advances, withdrawals and redeployments,” said Abbas.
The minister described the current situation on the ground as “good,” saying the recent redeployment of forces outside Hama was a “tactical” measure aimed at protecting civilians.
“This is a temporary measure. Our forces remain on the outskirts of Hama, fully prepared to fulfill their national and constitutional duties,” he assured, reiterating that the military actions were part of a more comprehensive strategy. broad aiming to ensure long-term stability.
Abbas also accused rebel groups of spreading disinformation aimed at sowing chaos amid the army's withdrawal, calling on residents to rely only on information disseminated through official channels.
LEARN MORE: Syrian army intensifies fighting against rebels, killing 300 militants
The minister also expressed confidence in Syria's ability to overcome current challenges. “With our army, our people, our leaders and the support of our allies and friends, Syria is capable of overcoming any difficulties, no matter how serious,” he said.
The minister's remarks come as Syrian government forces face attacks from rebel groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, on several fronts in the northern, central and eastern regions.
Rebel forces took control of major cities like Aleppo and Hama on Thursday after the army announced its withdrawal from Hama and the redeployment of its forces outside the city.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah will support the Syrian government in the face of escalating offensives by rebel forces, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a televised speech.
LEARN MORE: Israeli strikes hit northern Lebanon's crossing points with Syria for first time, minister says
Although Qassem did not specify the form of his support, he assured that Hezbollah “would do what it could”.
Qassem accused the United States and Israel of plotting aggression against Syria due to their failure Gaza. He also claimed that “terrorist groups” were seeking to change Syria's alignment from support to resistance to Israeli occupation.
“We are facing a very dangerous Israeli project against the Middle East,” Qassem warned.
His comments came hours after Syrian opposition forces captured the strategic city of Homs in central Syria, marking a significant advance in their offensive launched on November 27. Rebels had already captured Aleppo, Syria's second largest city, in previous assaults.
The United Nations World Food Program reported that more than 280,000 people have been displaced by the recent violence, according to an article on X.
ALSO READ: Erdogan says he is ready to meet Assad to normalize relations between Syria and Syria
Also on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a telephone call to discuss the latest developments in Syria, according to a statement from Erdogan's office.
During the telephone conversation, Erdogan highlighted Trkiye's commitment to stability in Syria, reiterating that Ankara's main goal is to prevent further instability and civilian casualties in the region, according to the press release.
At a subsequent UN press conference, Guterres said he had stressed during his talks with Erdogan the urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need and a return to the political process facilitated by the UN to end the bloodshed.
The UN chief also stressed that all parties are required under international law to protect civilians.
