Biden considers preemptive pardons for Trump critics





Outgoing US President Joe Biden is considering granting a pre-emptive pardon to key critics of his successor Donald Trump, several people familiar with the discussions told CBS, the BBC's US partner.

The aim is to protect them from possible reprisals after Trump – who has sworn revenge on those who opposed him – takes office.

CBS reports that while Biden reportedly discussed the possibility of granting pardons with senior White House aides, no specific names had been officially recommended to him.

Sources told AFP that officials were also considering the message it would send by pardoning people who did not commit crimes.

This follows controversy surrounding Biden's unconditional pardon of his son Hunter, who was scheduled to be sentenced this month on federal gun and tax convictions.

Republicans and some Democrats criticized the move, which came after the president previously said he would not take such a step.

US media reports that among those who could benefit from a possible preemptive pardon from Biden are Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has criticized Trump's Covid response, and California senator-elect Adam Schiff, who led the first attempt impeachment against Trump.

Other Democrats who, like Schiff, played a role in Trump's impeachment cases or who investigated the 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, could also get them.

In an interview with NPR last month, Schiff said he didn't think preemptive pardons were a good idea because he believed the courts were capable of withstanding Donald Trump's threats.

“I think it's frankly so implausible that it doesn't deserve a lot of attention,” he said of reports that such pardons would be considered.

“I urge the president not to do that. I think it would seem defensive and unnecessary.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week that more pardons could be expected from President Biden before his term ends in January, but gave no further details. details.

“He thinks very carefully about this process.”

Among those who could benefit from more traditional presidential pardons for crimes committed are non-violent drug offenders or others who have served time for various offenses, CBS reports.

Donald Trump is not alone in threatening retaliation against those perceived to have opposed him in the past. His nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, said he would go after politicians and members of the media who he says, without evidence, helped overturn the results of the US presidential election in 2020.

“We’re going to pursue you, whether it’s criminal or civil,” Patel said.

“We're going to find a solution. But yeah, we're warning you all. We're actually going to use the Constitution to prosecute them for crimes that they said we were always guilty of but never did. “

Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded that he thought Biden should issue blanket pardons to people targeted on what he called Donald Trump's “enemies list.”

“By choosing Kash Patel as FBI director, Trump made it clear that he was more focused on settling personal scores than protecting the American people or upholding the rule of law,” Boyle said.

