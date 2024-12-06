Politics
Trump names former senator David Perdue as ambassador to China amid strained trade relations
WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he has chosen former Georgia Sen. David Perdue as ambassador to China, tapping a former business executive turned politician to serve as the administration's envoy to the most powerful economic and military adversary of the United States.
Trump said in a social media post that Perdue “brings valuable expertise to help us build our relationship with China.”
Perdue lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff four years ago and ran unsuccessfully in the 2022 primary against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue pushed Trump's debunked lies about election fraud during his failed bid for Georgia governor.
During his tenure in the Senate, Perdue was called “anti-China” in a 2019 China think tank report. The former Georgia lawmaker believed the United States needed to build a more robust naval force to face threats, particularly those from China.
Before embarking on his political career, Perdue held several executive positions, including at Sara Lee, Reebok and Dollar General.
Economic tensions will play a significant role in the U.S.-China relationship for the new administration.
Trump threatened to impose drastic new prices on Mexico, Canada and China upon taking office as part of his efforts to combat illegal immigration and drugs. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico, as well as an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, as one of his first decrees.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington warned earlier this week that there would be losers on all sides in the event of a trade war.
Economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States is mutually beneficial in nature,” embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on X. “No one will win a trade war or a tariff war.” He added that China had taken steps last year to help stem drug trafficking.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian did not comment on Perdue's appointment, saying only, “I have taken note of the relevant information” when asked about it during a daily press briefing in Beijing.
It's unclear whether Trump will actually follow through on his threats or use them as a negotiating tactic.
Tariffs, if implemented, could significantly raise prices for U.S. consumers on everything from gasoline to automobiles to agricultural products. The United States is the world's largest importer of goods, with Mexico, China and Canada its top three suppliers, according to the most recent U.S. census data.
Perdue, if confirmed, will have to negotiate a difficult set of issues that go beyond trade.
Washington and Beijing have long had deep differences over China's support for Russia during its war in Ukraine, on issues of human rights, technology and Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as the his.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with outgoing President Joe Biden last month that Beijing was “ready to work with a new U.S. administration.” But Xi also warned that a stable Sino-U.S. relationship was essential not only for the two nations but also for “the future and destiny of humanity.”
Make the right choice,” Xi warned during his meeting with Biden in November, on the sidelines of an international summit in Peru. “Continue to explore the right path for two great countries to get along well.
Relations between Trump and Xi started well during his first term before becoming strained over trade disputes and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump appears particularly focused on using tariffs as leverage on Xi, even threatening to use tariffs as a stick to pressure Beijing into cracking down on the production of materials used in manufacturing fentanyl in Mexico and sold illegally in the United States.
A second Trump administration is expected to test U.S.-China relations even more than the Republican first term, when the U.S. imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in goods Chinese.
This brought Beijing to the negotiating table, and in 2020 the two sides signed a trade deal in which China committed to improving intellectual property rights and purchasing an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. products. A few years later, a research group showed that China had purchased virtually none of the promised goods.
Before Trump returned to power, many U.S. companies, including Nike and eyewear retailer Warby Parker, diversified their purchases outside of China. Shoe brand Steve Madden has announced plans to cut its imports from China by up to 45% next year.
Trump also beefed up his immigration team on Thursday, promising mass expulsions and border crackdowns.
He announced he was nominating former Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Scott, a career civil servant, was named head of the border agency in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Trump's policies, particularly regarding the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico. He was expelled by the Biden administration.
Trump also announced that he would nominate Caleb Vitello as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency that, among other things, illegally arrests migrants in the United States. Vitello is a career ICE official with more than 23 years of experience with the agency and most recently served as deputy director of the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs.
The president-elect named Border Patrol union head Brandon Judd as ambassador to Chile. Judd is a longtime supporter of Trump, appearing with him on his visits to the US-Mexico border, although he notably supported a Senate immigration bill championed by Biden and which Trump sank in part because he didn't want to give elections to the Democrats. winning year on the issue.
|
Sources
2/ https://kfoxtv.com/news/nation-world/president-elect-donald-trump-taps-former-sen-david-perdue-of-georgia-as-ambassador-to-china-amid-tense-trade-relations-president-xi-jinping-tariffs-economic-tensions
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani Imran Khan warns against civil disobedience amid legal troubles and protests | Imran Khan News
- Trump says venture capitalist David Sacks will be AI and crypto 'czar'
- Arizona Football announces changes to its coaching staff
- Jokowi-Gibran named honorary member of Golkar
- Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to advance to the final
- Trump names former senator David Perdue as ambassador to China amid strained trade relations
- Biden considers preemptive pardons for Trump critics
- Syrian Defense Minister stresses army ready to reconquer rebel-controlled territories
- BlackRock believes 'exceptionalism' will propel US stocks higher in 2025
- Triumph for travelers in Torbay Table Tennis
- John Miller takes the words found on the bullets used in the shooting
- 'The side effects are dancing': How one company is using music to treat dementia