Trump names former senator David Perdue as ambassador to China amid strained trade relations

President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he has chosen former Georgia Sen. David Perdue as ambassador to China, tapping a former business executive turned politician to serve as the administration's envoy to the most powerful economic and military adversary of the United States.

Trump said in a social media post that Perdue “brings valuable expertise to help us build our relationship with China.”

Perdue lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff four years ago and ran unsuccessfully in the 2022 primary against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue pushed Trump's debunked lies about election fraud during his failed bid for Georgia governor.

During his tenure in the Senate, Perdue was called “anti-China” in a 2019 China think tank report. The former Georgia lawmaker believed the United States needed to build a more robust naval force to face threats, particularly those from China.

Before embarking on his political career, Perdue held several executive positions, including at Sara Lee, Reebok and Dollar General.

Economic tensions will play a significant role in the U.S.-China relationship for the new administration.

Trump threatened to impose on Mexico, Canada and China upon taking office as part of his efforts to combat illegal immigration and drugs. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico, as well as an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, as one of his first decrees.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington warned earlier this week that there would be losers on all sides in the event of a trade war.

Economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States is mutually beneficial in nature,” embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on X. “No one will win a trade war or a tariff war.” He added that China had taken steps last year to help stem drug trafficking.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian did not comment on Perdue's appointment, saying only, “I have taken note of the relevant information” when asked about it during a daily press briefing in Beijing.

It's unclear whether Trump will actually follow through on his threats or use them as a negotiating tactic.

Tariffs, if implemented, could significantly raise prices for U.S. consumers on everything from gasoline to automobiles to agricultural products. The United States is the world's largest importer of goods, with Mexico, China and Canada its top three suppliers, according to the most recent U.S. census data.

Perdue, if confirmed, will have to negotiate a difficult set of issues that go beyond trade.

Washington and Beijing have long had deep differences over China's support for Russia during its war in Ukraine, on issues of human rights, technology and Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as the his.

Chinese said in a meeting with outgoing President Joe Biden last month that Beijing was “ready to work with a new U.S. administration.” But Xi also warned that a stable Sino-U.S. relationship was essential not only for the two nations but also for “the future and destiny of humanity.”

Make the right choice,” Xi warned during his meeting with Biden in November, on the sidelines of an international summit in Peru. “Continue to explore the right path for two great countries to get along well.

Relations between Trump and Xi started well during his first term before becoming strained over trade disputes and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump appears particularly focused on using tariffs as leverage on Xi, even threatening to use tariffs as a stick to pressure Beijing into cracking down on the production of materials used in manufacturing fentanyl in Mexico and sold illegally in the United States.

A second Trump administration is expected to test U.S.-China relations even more than the Republican first term, when the U.S. imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in goods Chinese.

This brought Beijing to the negotiating table, and in 2020 the two sides signed a trade deal in which China committed to improving intellectual property rights and purchasing an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. products. A few years later, a research group showed that China had purchased virtually none of the promised goods.

Before Trump returned to power, many U.S. companies, including Nike and eyewear retailer Warby Parker, diversified their purchases outside of China. Shoe brand Steve Madden has announced plans to cut its imports from China by up to 45% next year.

Trump also beefed up his immigration team on Thursday, promising mass expulsions and border crackdowns.

He announced he was nominating former Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Scott, a career civil servant, was named head of the border agency in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Trump's policies, particularly regarding the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico. He was expelled by the Biden administration.

Trump also announced that he would nominate Caleb Vitello as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency that, among other things, illegally arrests migrants in the United States. Vitello is a career ICE official with more than 23 years of experience with the agency and most recently served as deputy director of the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs.

The president-elect named Border Patrol union head Brandon Judd as ambassador to Chile. Judd is a longtime supporter of Trump, appearing with him on his visits to the US-Mexico border, although he notably supported a Senate immigration bill championed by Biden and which Trump sank in part because he didn't want to give elections to the Democrats. winning year on the issue.