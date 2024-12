Trump says venture capitalist David Sacks will be AI and crypto 'czar'

Zenefits CEO David Sacks speaks at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, California.

Paul Chinn | Chronicle of San Francisco | Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

Venture capitalist and podcaster David Sacks will join the Trump administration as “White House AI and crypto czar,” President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social.

Sacks will guide the administration's policies on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, Trump wrote. Part of this work includes creating a legal framework for crypto, as well as leading a presidential council of science and technology advisors.

“David will work to make America the undisputed world leader in both areas,” Trump wrote. “It will safeguard free speech online and move us away from Big Tech bias and censorship.”

The nomination indicates that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign. It also indicates that the administration will push for policies generally supported by cryptocurrency entrepreneurs.

Sacks became a major Trump supporter earlier this year, hosting a fundraiser for the then-Republican candidate at his San Francisco mansion. Tickets were selling for $50,000 per person, with the $300,000 tier including perks like a photo with Trump.

It's a stark change in tone for Sacks, who sharply criticized Trump after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Sacks said on an episode of his “All-In” podcast shortly afterward that Trump was ” clearly” responsible for the events of January 6 and that he had “disqualified himself from being a candidate at the national level”.

In July, Sacks spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Sacks is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur who sold Yammer to Microsoft for $1.2 billion in 2012. He is also affiliated with the “PayPal Mafia”, an unofficial club of high-profile personalities and investors in the tech field, including Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, who worked at PayPal. in the 1990s.

In recent years, Sacks is best known for hosting the “All-In” podcast alongside fellow investors Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg. In his post, Trump called it “the best podcast in tech, where he and his friends discuss economic, political and social issues.”

Don't miss this information from CNBC PRO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/12/05/trump-david-sacks-billionaire-ai-crypto.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos