Jokowi and his family fired by PDIP, what will his political career look like in the future?

The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made a statement to the press in Solo, Thursday (05/12/2024). Photo/Ary Wahyu Wibowo

JAKARTA -Joko Widodo ( -Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) and his family were expelled from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle ( PDIP ). What will the political career of Jokowi and his family look like in the future? According to political observer Dedi Kurnia Syah, this dismissal will not have a direct impact on Jokowi and his family in the early years. “There are not many changes for Jokowi, because Jokowi managed to appoint Gibran as vice president, then Bobby as governor of North Sumatra, and Kaesang received the position of general chairman of PSI,” Dedi said when contacted on Friday (06/12/2024). Dedi believes that the Jokowi family's challenges will only be felt in the political contestation of the 2029 elections. According to him, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Bobby Nasution and Kaesang Pangarep must regain Jokowi's influence. “The Jokowi family will experience challenges in 2029. Jokowi's son and daughter-in-law may not be ready to independently take over Jokowi's influence. So the process of mitigation (of the political dynasty) will begin in the 2029 competition,” he said. However, Dedi believes that Jokowi will now build his political relations with political parties. He believes that Jokowi's political measures to take control of political parties can defeat the PDIP. “Of course, Jokowi will do this (by establishing relationships with other political parties). If he succeeds in taking control of the middle-class political parties, Jokowi will probably survive and even potentially defeat the PDIP in the future” , he declared. Previously, Secretary General (Sekjen) of the DPP PDIP Hasto Kristiyanto emphasized that Jokowi, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution were no longer part of the PDIP.

