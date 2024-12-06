Elon Musk spent a quarter of a billion dollars to elect Trump, including funding the mysterious “RBG PAC”





Billionaire Elon Musk invested more than $20 million in a mysterious super PAC at the end of the 2024 campaign, part of the more than $250 million he has spent in total supporting President-elect Donald Trump, according to new campaign finance reports.

Musk funded RBG PAC, according to the report the group filed Thursday evening with the Federal Election Commission. The super PAC, which did not disclose its donors before the election, launched ads claiming that Trump did not support a federal ban on abortion.

All of the money raised by the group, $20.5 million, came from a single donation from the Elon Musk Revocable Trust in Austin, Texas. RBG PAC spent almost all of its money on digital ads, mailings and text messages, according to the campaign finance report, which covered Oct. 17 through Nov. 25.

The group's website says Trump and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg agree on the issue of abortion, drawing criticism from Ginsburg's granddaughter Clara Spara, who told the New York Times that the message was “simply appalling”.

Trump took credit for the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, a decision that came after three Trump-appointed judges voted with the majority to strike down the nation's right to abortion. (One of those justices, Amy Coney Barrett, was appointed to replace Ginsburg a few weeks before the 2020 election, after Ginsburg's death in mid-September.) As president, he supported a federal ban on abortion after 20 weeks.

But during this campaign, Trump backed away from that position and instead said he supported states' rights to decide abortion laws. Democrats again harshly criticized Trump over his past positions, saying that if elected, he and a Republican Congress would restrict abortion nationwide.

The RBG PAC's late ad blitz is just a small fraction of Musk's total campaign spending this year: He also funded America PAC, a super PAC that said it spent $157 million supporting Trump in the race in the presidential election.

America PAC's latest campaign finance report shows that Musk donated $238 million to the group throughout the election cycle, including in-kind contributions. And $120 million of that was paid out in the final weeks of the race alone.

Federal disclosures show that America PAC spent a lot of money on canvassing, vote-by-text campaign efforts, printing and postage (most likely for direct mail), as well as digital advertising. He also organized a controversial cash giveaway that distributed $1 million each day to someone who signed the group's conservative-leaning petition.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner sued Musk and America PAC in late October to try to stop the competition, but a state judge did not agree to stop the program. The Justice Department also warned the PAC around the same time that the gift might be illegal, but it took no public action on it.

The US PAC's campaign finance report lists each of the $1 million awards as payments for a “spokesperson consultant.”

Musk also gave $3 million to the MAHA Alliance, a super PAC affiliated with Robert F. Kennedy's “Make America Healthy Again” campaign, in late October.

It's possible that Musk has also donated more to pro-Trump efforts, as political committees continue to file fundraising reports set for a Thursday evening deadline.

Musk, founder of Space X and CEO of Tesla, is one of Trump's biggest donors this cycle, but he has also been among his most visible. He was a regular presence at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida estate, and alongside Trump during the transition (to the dismay of some in Trump's orbit).

Trump chose Musk to advise him on cutting spending in the federal government as co-chair of his “Department of Government Efficiency” initiative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/elon-musk-spent-quarter-billion-dollars-electing-trump-financing-myste-rcna182922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos