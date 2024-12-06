



Home

News

Bad news for Turkish Erdogan as Cyprus acquires from Israel an advanced air defense also used by India, capable of…, the name is… Cyprus acquired the Barak MX air defense system from Israel to replace its outdated Russian-made air defense system and thwart Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plans to establish Turkey's hegemony in the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Deposit) A major challenge for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who appears to be on a mission to establish Turkey's hegemony over its weaker neighboring countries, Cyprus has acquired the Barak MX air defense system from Israel to replace its system obsolete Russian-made air defense system. Developed and manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the Barak MX is an integrated air and missile defense system for naval and land use. The Israeli-made system includes advanced interceptors and multi-sensor capabilities to protect against a variety of aerial threats, including Turkey's high-profile advanced killer drones, making it a potential game-changer in Turkey's fight and Cyprus. Barak MX Capabilities According to the IAI, the Barak MX air defense system, in addition to intercepting cruise missiles, is also capable of shooting down other aerial threats such as military drones at a distance of up to 150 km. The company describes the Barak MX as a “state-of-the-art integrated air defense system, a fully network-centric solution, featuring an open system architecture and modular design, seamlessly integrating various sensors, combat management and interceptors in a unified system. “BARAK MX's unique connectivity allows for the expansion of defended areas by interconnecting multiple units, allowing fire units to build on each other's strengths to engage targets beyond each unit's individual range. It also enables the integration of ground-based air defenses (GBAD) and naval air defenses into a common multi-layer network, enhancing them and preventing enemy access or missile attacks. According to the manufacturer, unlike air-to-air missiles, which were converted into surface-to-air missiles, Barak MX interceptors were initially designed as surface-to-air missiles “with an optimal size and diameter, larger than those of missiles ground-air”. airborne restricted air-to-air missiles. Israel's air defense system can shoot down enemy fighter jets, helicopters, drones, anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles and some types of ballistic missiles. Cyprus May Establish No-Fly Zone, Greece Considers Buying Israeli System The cutting-edge air defense system has undoubtedly enhanced Cyprus' air defense and deterrence capabilities and gives the island nation the ability to establish a no-fly zone in its airspace. Israel has supplied the Barak MX system to Cyprus and at least one battery is already operational, according to media reports. In addition, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) will train the Cypriot Air Force, which until now used the Tor M1 air defense system, in the use of the Barak MX system. The agreement between Israel and Cyprus was negotiated in 2021, they said. Meanwhile, Greece, another neighbor said to be “bullied” by Turkey, is also engaged in negotiations with Israel to acquire air defense systems, either the David's Sling, the Spider or the Barak MX system. Tensions have been high between Turkey and Cyprus since 1974, when a coup d'état divided the island nation into two parts: the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, officially recognized by Turkey, and the Republic of Cyprus, in the southern part of the island, which is officially recognized by Turkey. a member of the European Union. In particular, India uses the Barak MX air defense system, deployed on several Indian warships. The Israeli Navy uses the Barak system under the name Barak Megan.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/bad-news-for-turkey-recep-tayyip-erdogan-as-cyprus-acquires-advanced-barak-mx-air-defense-from-israel-also-used-by-india-its-capable-of-taking-down-drones-missiles-fighter-jets-cyprus-turkey-conflict-7446583/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos