



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav has Bharat Mandapam Friday in the nation's capital.

In a post on X PM Modi on Friday said Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav celebrated the vibrant culture of different North Eastern states.

“At 3 p.m. this afternoon, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav will be inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. This program celebrates the vibrant culture of different North Eastern states. The focus will also be on promoting investments and related economic activities to the region, especially in areas like tourism, textiles, handicrafts and much more,” PM Modi posted on X.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the three-day deadline cultural festival celebrated for the first time, will take place from December 6 to 8.

The cultural festival will showcase the vast cultural tapestry of North East India bringing together a range of arts, crafts and traditional cultural practices.

The first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav aims to provide a dynamic stage to showcase North East India's vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities, traditional handicrafts and distinctive Geographical Indication (GI) labeled products. It will serve to celebrate the cultural richness of the region while emphasizing its strategic importance for India's future development. The festival has been conceptualized as an annual event that will continue to honor the diversity and cultural richness of Northeast India, propelling the region towards further economic progress.

To promote economic opportunities in areas such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products and tourism, the Mahotsav will feature a variety of events. The festival will include handicraft exhibitions, Grameen hats, state-specific pavilions and technical sessions on key areas crucial for the development of the northeast region.

The Mahotsav will also highlight the importance of infrastructure development in North East India and its transformative impact. The region's improved connectivity, industrial growth and continued development of sectors such as transport, energy and digital infrastructure are poised to strengthen its strategic role in India's growth and open new opportunities for trade and business.

Key events will include investor roundtables and buyer-seller meetings designed to be a unique opportunity to build and strengthen networks, partnerships and joint initiatives driving economic growth in the region.

The Mahotsav will host a design conclave and fashion shows showcasing the rich craft traditions of North East India on the national stage.

Showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region, the festival will also feature dynamic musical performances and indigenous cuisines of Northeast India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-three-day-ashtalakshmi-mahotsav-at-bharat-mandapam-today/articleshow/116039363.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos