The reason why the Golkar Party calls Jokowi honorary member without KTA





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Secretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto emphasized that Joko Widodo and his family are no longer cadres, although they still hold party membership cards (KTA). Hasto's statement received a response from the Golkar party.

Golkar Party Organization Secretary Derek Loupatty explained that Jokowi became an honorary member of his party even though he did not have a KTA. He explained that there are two types of membership in the Golkar Party, namely ordinary members and honorary members.

Derek explained that his party grants honorary membership status to statesmen, such as the president, vice president and former president.

“Those who are considered to have contributed to the country. If they are statesmen, there is no need for KTA,” said Derek at the Golkar Party DPP Office, Jalan Anggrek Neli Murni, Kemanggisan, West Jakarta, Thursday, December 5, 2024.

He stressed that the Golkar Party considers Jokowi a statesman because his party supported the former Jakarta governor during his two presidential terms.

Derek said Golkar also supports President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2024 presidential election and considers them both statesmen.

“So if someone says they need to return their KTA and so on, the class of Mr. Jokowi, Mr. Prabowo and others for Golkar does not need to use the KTA. They are statesmen and should be honorary members of the Golkar Party,” Derek said.

Derek continued: Gibran is also an honorary member of the Golkar Party.

“Mas Gibran was also nominated by the Golkar party in a duo with Pak Prabowo,” he said.

The controversy over the party's KTA surfaced when Hasto pointed out that Jokowi and his family were no longer cadres, even though they still held the party's KTA bearing the white-nosed bull symbol.

“I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of PDIP,” said Hasto at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung Area, South Jakarta, Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Hasto said Gibran and Bobby Afif Nasution, Jokowi's son-in-law, were no longer members of the PDIP when they were nominated by other political parties in the presidential or regional election or the 2024 regional election .

Meanwhile, Gibran, who was originally a PDIP cadre, chose to disagree with his party in the 2024 presidential election. The former mayor of Solo became the candidate for the Prabowo's vice-presidency in the 2024 presidential election with the support of the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM).

This coalition includes the Gerindra Party, Golkar Party, National Mandate Party, Democratic Party, Indonesian Solidarity Party, Crescent Star Party and Gelora Party. Meanwhile, PDIP leads Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md in the 2024 presidential election.

Jokowi and Bobby Nasution, who are also PDIP executives, support Gibran's political choice. Bobby later joined the Gerindra Party. He also ran for governor of North Sumatra with the support of KIM Plus.

Hasto emphasized that Gibran's dismissal as a party cadre was proven by a letter from the Leadership Council of the PDIP Surakarta Municipal Branch, where Gibran's KTA was drawn up. The letter informed that, based on the Political Parties Law and the PDIP statutes and statutes, the membership of Jokowi and his family would automatically cease.

To the media team, Jokowi previously revealed that he still holds the PDIP KTA.

“Yes, we (still keep PDIP KTA),” said Jokowi when answering questions from the media team at his residence in Sumber, Solo, Central Java, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

In response to this statement, Chairman of the DPP PDIP for Honorary Affairs Komaruddin Watudun asked Jokowi to hand over the KTA to his party leadership. This request was made because Jokowi was no longer a member of his party after opposing his position with the PDIP.

Eka Yudha Saputra and Septia Ryanthie contributed to this article.

