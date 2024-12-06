Donald Trump announces his intention to change the elections





President-elect Donald Trump has announced a sweeping plan to change the way US elections are conducted.

“We need to set the record straight in this country, including the election,” he said, after accepting the Patriot of the Year award at a Fox Nation event on Long Island on Thursday. . Trump, 78, accepted the award, designed to resemble the American flag, after a live performance of Lee Greenwood's “God Bless the USA” – the president-elect's favorite entrance song.

“We’re going to do things that we’ve really needed to do for a long time,” he said. “And we're going to look at elections. We want to have paper ballots, one day voting, voter ID and proof of citizenship.”

He then denounced a recently passed law in California that prohibits local governments from requiring voters to show identification when they vote at the polls. “In California, they just passed a law where you're not even allowed to ask a voter for their voter ID. Think about that. If you ask a voter for their voter ID, you've committed a crime. We're going to get the whole country straightened out,” he said.

Donald Trump, May 31, 2016, in New York. Trump has proposed changing how elections work. Donald Trump, May 31, 2016, in New York. Trump has proposed changing how elections work. Dennis Van Tine/AP

This is not the first time Trump has proposed changing the election. During a speech in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in August, he proposed doing away with mail-in ballots in favor of same-day voting and voter ID laws.

“We have to come back and we want to change everything. We want to move to paper ballots. We want to move to same-day voting. We want to move to citizenship papers and we want to move to voter ID. It's very simple. We want to eliminate postal voting,” he said.

According to the Brennan Center, 98% of U.S. counties use paper ballots. But since the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States has seen major changes in how elections work, with more people than ever voting early or by mail. In 2024, 88,233,886 mail-in and in-person votes were cast nationwide, with 47 states now allowing some form of early voting. Meanwhile, laws requiring voter ID are increasing, with eight states passing voter ID laws since 2020.

Trump has already made efforts to prevent mail-in voting, with his campaign filing several lawsuits in 2020 to stop many of the changes states made to make mail-in voting easier. He also called mail-in ballots “dangerous” and “corrupt,” saying they would lead to “massive voter fraud” and “rigged” elections in 2020. He later blamed mail-in voting to his 2020 electoral defeat.

Although there have been some isolated cases of voter fraud resulting from mail-in voting, such as in the 2018 North Carolina primary, which was rearranged after a consultant to the Republican candidate tampered with mail-in ballots. correspondence, the overall voter fraud rate in the United States is less than 0.0009 percent, according to a 2017 external study from the Brennan Center for Justice. “There is simply no basis for the conspiracy theory that mail-in voting causes fraud,” said Ellen Weintraub, chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission.

Despite protests against mail-in voting, Trump changed his tone this year, actively encouraging his supporters to vote for him early. “I tell everyone to vote early,” Trump said on a podcast hosted by Dan Bongino.

Meanwhile, in a series of virtual town halls and robocalls, Trump and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, actively encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting options, including voting by correspondence.

“Hello, this is Lara Trump calling on behalf of President Trump's campaign, and we urge you to get out and vote before Election Day,” a robocall said, according to CNN. Earlier this year, Lara Trump issued a robocall falsely alleging massive fraud in the 2020 election due to mail-in ballots.

The shift came as Trump sought to appeal to voters in seven battleground states, all of which he won.

But a return to single-day voting would likely hurt rural voters, particularly in swing states that have high rates of early voters, many of whom have thrown their support behind Trump in the past. It would also disproportionately affect voters with disabilities, whose voter turnout was boosted in 2020 through mail-in voting.

At the same time, Trump's plan to require “citizenship papers” and voter ID cards could disproportionately disenfranchise non-white people for whom such documents are not readily available. This group of voters is disproportionately non-white and identifies as independent or Democrat, according to NPR.

A total of 35 states required a government-issued ID to vote in person in the 2024 presidential election. Of these, 24 required a photo ID, such as a driver's license or a U.S. passport . That’s four more states than were required in the 2020 election.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump transition team for comment via email.

