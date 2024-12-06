PM Modi inaugurates Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, highlights northeast's potential to propel India's growth India TV





Image source: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, marking the start of a three-day celebration (December 6-8) dedicated to showcasing the rich culture and economic potential of the northeast India. The festival, celebrated for the first time, focuses on the region's textile industry, traditional crafts, tourism and unique products labeled with geographical indication (GI). In his address at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the North East, with its vibrant culture and vibrant population, has immense potential to drive India's growth. He stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the region's cultural heritage, while unlocking its vast economic opportunities. Prime Minister Modi concluded his speech by visiting several pavilions, where he interacted with artisans displaying their work, which he described as a reflection of the diverse and rich traditions of the region. This interaction highlighted the significant economic potential that the North East offers for India's overall development. The event was also attended by Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North East Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who supported the mission to increase awareness about the contributions of the Northern region -Is to the national economy through the festival. Thus, 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' is a coming together of the eight North Eastern states, branches to unite various traditional forms of art, craft and cultural practices. Mainly oriented towards promoting the region's handicrafts and handlooms, its agricultural products and tourism, the festival embodies the cultural richness of North-East India as a proud and dynamic evening. The main features of the event are craft exhibitions, 'Grameen haats' and state-specific pavilions that provide visitors with a broad experience of the differential cultural fabric of the region. In addition to these cultural exhibitions, the Mahotsav also offers technical sessions aimed at promoting regional development. Special events, such as an investor roundtable and buyer-seller meetings, provide unique networking and partnership-building opportunities to improve the region's economic outlook. A design conclave and fashion shows, focusing on traditional looms and crafts of Northeast India, further showcase the region's vibrant artistic traditions. The festival also features an array of musical performances and Indigenous culinary showcases, giving attendees a taste of the region's rich cultural diversity. One of the highlights of the festival was the Ashtalakshmi Symphonya symphonic ensemble performed by artists from all eight Northeastern states. The performance was attended by Prime Minister Modi, chief ministers of the North Eastern states and several Union ministers. This musical performance represented the unique sounds and traditions of the region, adding a spectacular touch to the Mahotsavs celebrations. The 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' is expected to be a landmark event, further strengthening cultural and economic ties between North East India and the rest of the country. It promises to provide a platform for the region's art, culture and economy to shine on the national stage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-inaugurates-ashtalakshmi-mahotsav-in-delhi-celebrating-northeast-india-s-rich-culture-economy-2024-12-06-965010 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos