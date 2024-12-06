Prez's Indonesian son visits Taj Mahal in Agra as India hosts G20





Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: Indonesian President Joko Widodos' son Kaesang Pangarep and his wife Erina Gudono visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday. The couple arrived at the monument and posed for photos. Kaesang Pangarep is an Indonesian entrepreneur and YouTuber. He is the third and youngest child of the Indonesian president. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in India on Friday to attend the G20 summit, which will be held on September 9-10. He was received by State Minister Shantanu Thakur at the airport. Notably, Widodos' visit to India comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 18th East Asia Summit and the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.

India is hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit at the new Bharat Mandapam Convention Center at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10. This is the first time that the G20 summit has taken place under Indian presidency. Established in 1999, the G20 was created to maintain global financial stability by integrating middle-income countries. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and around 200 G20-related meetings were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be the culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials and civil society. A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, affirming the leaders' commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed at the respective ministerial meetings and working groups. The next G20 presidency will be held by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

