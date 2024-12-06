Trump isn't president yet, but that hasn't stopped him from starting to act like he is.





WASHINGTON Foreign leaders lined up to talk to him. He has rattled Mexico and Canada with threats of high tariffs and warned there will be hell to pay for militants in Gaza unless they release hostages by the time he is sworn in.

It won't happen for another 45 days, but Donald Trump, the sitting president, has no qualms about acting like the president in reality.

Trump can't yet sign a bill or issue an executive order, but he is ousting Joe Biden as the sitting president ends his term and gradually recedes from public view. On two foreign trips since the election, Biden took both questions from reporters.

He had to be content with Trump's statements. I hope he rethinks it, he said of Trump's plan to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico rather than pursuing his own agenda.

As for Trump, he believes he won't follow what he considers to be stupid rules, said a former senior White House official during Trump's first term. His point of view is that these are hostages and if he can help get them home, then why would he follow protocol if it's going to impact people's lives?

At this point, Trump is already running things, and he's not even president yet, the person added.

Trump's penchant for delving into current events challenges the dictum that presidents are supposed to honor but, for reasons of political expediency or practical necessity, usually don't.

He would probably say: I'm more than just a citizen at this point; I am president-elect and I will have all the powers of the presidency in a few months. But that doesn't mean you have to start before your inauguration, said Rep. Jared Huffman, Democrat of California.

This weekend, Trump will join French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after it was devastated by fire. Biden was invited but chose not to attend, a White House official said.

Trump's return to the world stage after a four-year hiatus, coupled with news about his hiring, overshadowed Biden's trip to sub-Saharan Africa this week, during which he faced the fallout from the sweeping pardon he he granted to his son Hunter.

Given how weak the current president is and how quickly things change in the modern world, Trump is actually a presumptive president, said Newt Gingrich, a former Republican speaker of the House of Representatives and a Trump ally. Certainly foreign governments treat it this way.

If Biden is unhappy about being overshadowed, he has given no indication. In fact, Trump's interventions may prove useful to the extent that they complement Biden's broader goals.

A senior Biden administration official cited Trump's social media post warning of hell to pay unless hostages are released from Gaza before Inauguration Day. The message does not detract from the Biden administration's efforts to secure the release of the hostages in exchange for a ceasefire, the official said.

One of the first and foremost tasks of the president-elect is to assemble a high-level cabinet and team at the White House before the four-year term. But Trump and some of his predecessors have not hesitated to engage in real-time tantrums if they wanted to.

As he prepared to take office in 2016, Trump tried to save jobs that Carrier's parent company, a heating and air conditioning company, had planned to move from Indiana to Mexico.

And he spoke out on Boeing's plans to build the next generation of presidential jets, denouncing the spending. Cancel the order! he tweeted as president-elect in 2016.

After 10 years, if you think President Trump is in any way respecting norms and traditions, you're living under a rock, Sean Spicer, Trump's former White House press secretary, said in an interview. He's not a guy concerned with traditions, norms, etc. He's a guy who wants to get things done. He's not going to sit back and wait for Inauguration Day. And it works.

At least one Republican lawmaker questioned whether Trump's approach was actually working. After Trump warned he would impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China unless they crack down on the movement of migrants and drugs across the US border, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau s went to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida estate, to see him. .

Trudeau's support in Canada is declining. He faces a tough re-election bid, and the spectacle of him running to Mar-a-Lago for an audience with Trump risked making him seem like a supplicant.

I don't think it's smart for him [Trump] to humiliate Trudeau the way he did, said one Republican senator, speaking on condition of anonymity to speak freely. Canada is a good friend and not a problem.

The senator said: Trump was elected to break a few plates, but he doesn't have a huge mandate. It’s a 50-50 country. We are midterm [elections] coming and we have a year to deliver, and it's going to be difficult to bring prices down with these tariffs.

More than a norm, the idea that an elected president should defer to the sitting president in foreign policy has its roots in law. A 1936 Supreme Court ruling held that the president has exclusive power…as the sole organ of the federal government in international relations.

Barbara Perry, a professor of presidential studies at the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia, said the ruling confirms the courts' view that the Founding Fathers and the Constitution want the United States to speak of only one vote, and that voice should be that of the president. of the United States.

One of the dangers of a president-elect wading into active debate before taking office is that something could go wrong, raising questions about who would be responsible, Perry said.

If Trump's warning prompted Hamas to execute the hostages before he took office, for example, who would be responsible? she asked.

Yet presidents-elect have found it difficult to take time off from the issues they will soon inherit. Dwight D. Eisenhower visited Korea before his inauguration in 1953 to see for himself whether the war was winnable. On the ground, he met with South Korean President Syngman Rhee, ruled out scenarios of war escalation and left convinced that the fighting needed to end.

Barack Obama chose to engage selectively before taking office, in the midst of the global financial crisis in 2008. When President George W. Bush invited Obama to a meeting of world leaders focused on the recession, Obama declined. An Obama spokeswoman said: “We really believed that there was only one president at a time and that George Bush was the president.

Yet at the time, Obama injected himself into the legislative debates by calling for the extension of unemployment benefits. He was more reticent when it came to fighting between Palestinians and Israelis, an intractable conflict that, of course, continues to this day.

A Washington Post article, three weeks before Obama took office, quoted a government professor as saying: “It seems clear that he is simply selecting the things that can serve his purpose and staying as far away as possible troubles in the Middle East.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-isnt-president-yet-hasnt-stopped-starting-act-rcna182657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos