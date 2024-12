Boris Johnson's subtle tribute to his daughter Romy, 2, revealed in a divisive video

Boris Johnson paid a subtle tribute to his two-year-old daughter, Romy, in a video he shared on Thursday. The former prime minister, 60, shared a promotional video for his divisive new book, Unchained. While it hasn't been confirmed whether the clip was filmed at Boris' sprawling country home, Brightwell Manor, there are a number of indications that it could be an adorable tribute to her second child. See the full video below. WATCH: Oris Johnsons subtle tribute to daughter Romy revealed In the clip, Boris is shown writing a “naughty and nice” Christmas list, categorizing Michael Gove and Jeremy Clarkson while sitting in front of a roaring fire, similar to the one seen inside his property listed Grade II. As the camera pans, a close-up of a Peppa Pig Christmas card is captured on the mantel above the fire. Romy is Peppa's biggest fan, according to Boris's wife Carrie Johnson, who often shares sweet updates featuring her three children on her own Instagram account. Romy's favorite TV character, Peppa Pig, featured in the video. Last year, to mark her second birthday, Romy even threw a Peppa Pig-themed party with a visit from Peppa herself, which was well documented on Carrie's Instagram account. A photo from the event showed Boris cuddling his baby girl while standing alongside Peppa. Alongside a photo from the special day, Carrie wrote in a lengthy caption: “We had so much fun yesterday at our little girl's second birthday party. “Thank you so much to the incredible women who helped make this moment so brilliant and gave Romy the most magical day.” She added: “I will never forget the look on my daughter's face when she saw Peppa coming around the corner!” Last February, the family of five visited Peppa Pig World, after which Carrie commented on how much her daughter enjoyed the day, writing: “Romy especially loves Peppa, and seeing her so giddy with excitement was everything simply magical.” The reference to Peppa Pig World in the video could also be a nod to Boris's headline-grabbing speech on the British economy, in which he referenced the pig from the TV cartoon. The video also showed a photo of Carrie and Boris's dog, Dilyn, who appeared dressed in tinsel. In response to the moment, Carrie wrote, “Dilyn definitely deserves to be on both lists this year.” In addition to Romy, Boris and Carrie share two sons: Wilfred, four, and Frankie, one.

