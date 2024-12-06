Politics
Erdogan supports rebel offensive in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to support a rebel offensive in Syria that has captured several major cities in a week, a statement he made Friday indicated.
Idlib, Hama, Homs and of course, the ultimate target is Damascus. The opposition march continues, he said. We hope that this march in Syria will take place without accident or problem.
Erdogan recalled that he had invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad several times this year for talks aimed at jointly determining Syria's future, but Assad did not respond positively to such a meeting.
Although Turkey did not directly intervene in the rebels' latest offensive – which saw the rapid fall of Aleppo, Syria's second largest city, and Hama – it appears to have given the operation a green light.
Turkish security sources told Middle East Eye last week that Ankara had approved a limited operation in rural Aleppo.
New MEE newsletter: Dispatch from Jerusalem
Sign up to get the latest news and analysis onIsrael-Palestine, alongside Turkey Unpacked and other MEE newsletters
However, the unexpected collapse of Syrian government forces expanded the operation into uncharted territory.
Some elements of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) joined the initial Aleppo offensive led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate. As Aleppo fell to the rebels, the SNA also opened another front from the north, seizing territories near Tal Rifaat and the strategically important Kuweires military airport.
Sheikh Maqsoud: the Kurdish enclave of Aleppo in Syria
Learn more
Turkish sources told media this week that Assad's refusal to reconcile with the opposition, coupled with attacks on civilians in Idlib, triggered the Aleppo offensive.
Under the leadership of Ibrahim Kalin, the National Intelligence Organization has been closely monitoring the situation for three months and has made all necessary preparations through diplomatic and intelligence efforts, Hurriyet newspaper reported. reported.
Following the mobilization of HTS and based on the assumption that all actors on the Syrian front would take a position, the intelligence organization was fully deployed on the ground.
Hurriyet also said that Turkish intelligence services were fully on the ground as the operation targeting Tal Rifaat progressed. Russia was informed of this in advance.
A small number of Russian soldiers were patrolling Tal Rifaat and Russia was warned via the Ankara-Moscow line. As a result, Russian soldiers left the area, the report added.
Assad's missed opportunity
Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed, in several phone calls with foreign leaders, the need to establish a genuine political dialogue between the legitimate Syrian opposition and the Syrian government.
Nebi Mis, president of the Ankara-based think tank SETA, noted that the majority of powers involved in Syria believe it would be much more difficult to resolve the crisis and conduct negotiations if the government fell.
Did Ukraine help the Syrian rebel offensive in Aleppo?
Learn more
Indeed, in such a scenario, the crisis and conflicts in Syria could worsen and prolong, he said. wrote in an article Friday.
Even though Assad missed an opportunity by not responding in time to the call for normalization, Turkey attaches importance to establishing a dialogue process in which the regime and the opposition can negotiate.
“Turkey has stressed to all its interlocutors the need to pressure Assad to come to the table.
Fidan is expected to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts this weekend on the sidelines of the Doha Forum to discuss the crisis within the framework of the so-called Astana format.
Mis believes that the outcome of this meeting could determine the evolution of the situation on the ground.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-erdogan-backs-rebel-offensive-syria
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Security expert explains how companies track threats against executives like UnitedHealthcare CEO
- Trump talks about his transition and election victory as he accepts Fox Nation award
- Putin praises PM Modi: investments in India are profitable; Russian companies ready to launch manufacturing operations
- Jokowi seen as likely to join party, observers say there are three alternatives to choose from
- 5 things Oregonians should know about Thursday's major California earthquake
- Is tennis cooked? No, but the temperature is increased
- Former PM Imran Khan calls for rally, warns against civil disobedience as Pakistan denies claims of deadly protest
- Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong meets with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, An Kheang_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
- Erdogan offered help to Assad, but it was rejected
- Taiwanese President Lai speaks by telephone from Guam with US Congressional leaders
- Trump names David Sacks as White House AI and cryptocurrency czar
- Government abandons plan for single-use cup take-back program