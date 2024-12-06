Erdogan supports rebel offensive in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to support a rebel offensive in Syria that has captured several major cities in a week, a statement he made Friday indicated.

Idlib, Hama, Homs and of course, the ultimate target is Damascus. The opposition march continues, he said. We hope that this march in Syria will take place without accident or problem.

Erdogan recalled that he had invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad several times this year for talks aimed at jointly determining Syria's future, but Assad did not respond positively to such a meeting.

Although Turkey did not directly intervene in the rebels' latest offensive – which saw the rapid fall of Aleppo, Syria's second largest city, and Hama – it appears to have given the operation a green light.

Turkish security sources told Middle East Eye last week that Ankara had approved a limited operation in rural Aleppo.

However, the unexpected collapse of Syrian government forces expanded the operation into uncharted territory.

Some elements of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) joined the initial Aleppo offensive led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate. As Aleppo fell to the rebels, the SNA also opened another front from the north, seizing territories near Tal Rifaat and the strategically important Kuweires military airport.

Turkish sources told media this week that Assad's refusal to reconcile with the opposition, coupled with attacks on civilians in Idlib, triggered the Aleppo offensive.

Under the leadership of Ibrahim Kalin, the National Intelligence Organization has been closely monitoring the situation for three months and has made all necessary preparations through diplomatic and intelligence efforts, Hurriyet newspaper reported. reported.

Following the mobilization of HTS and based on the assumption that all actors on the Syrian front would take a position, the intelligence organization was fully deployed on the ground.

Hurriyet also said that Turkish intelligence services were fully on the ground as the operation targeting Tal Rifaat progressed. Russia was informed of this in advance.

A small number of Russian soldiers were patrolling Tal Rifaat and Russia was warned via the Ankara-Moscow line. As a result, Russian soldiers left the area, the report added.

Assad's missed opportunity

Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed, in several phone calls with foreign leaders, the need to establish a genuine political dialogue between the legitimate Syrian opposition and the Syrian government.

Nebi Mis, president of the Ankara-based think tank SETA, noted that the majority of powers involved in Syria believe it would be much more difficult to resolve the crisis and conduct negotiations if the government fell.

Indeed, in such a scenario, the crisis and conflicts in Syria could worsen and prolong, he said. wrote in an article Friday.

Even though Assad missed an opportunity by not responding in time to the call for normalization, Turkey attaches importance to establishing a dialogue process in which the regime and the opposition can negotiate.

“Turkey has stressed to all its interlocutors the need to pressure Assad to come to the table.

Fidan is expected to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts this weekend on the sidelines of the Doha Forum to discuss the crisis within the framework of the so-called Astana format.

Mis believes that the outcome of this meeting could determine the evolution of the situation on the ground.