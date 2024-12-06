David Sacks; Cryptocurrency; Donald Trump; Syrian RebelsExBulletin





Today's best stories

Syrian opposition forces stormed the central Syrian town of Hama yesterday in their biggest offensive in years against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. The rebel push began last week when fighting led to the capture of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city.

Smoke from fighting rises on the outskirts of the city of Hama, Syria, Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Omar Albam/AP .

. Omar Albam/AP More than 100 civilians have died in fighting between rebel forces and pro-government factions, backed by Russia and Iran, NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi told Up First. Hama has regional importance because it is the main supply route that Iran uses to deliver weapons to its ally, the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. HTS, formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda, is leading the offensive. All eyes are on the next big city, Homs, where fighting has been reported on the outskirts. If the rebels maintain their momentum, they will move closer to the Syrian government's seat of power.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that David Sacks will take on the role of AI and crypto czar in the White House. Sacks, a longtime Silicon Valley venture capitalist, would guide the administration's policies favoring these technologies. The move comes after Bitcoin hit $100,000 for the first time this week.

Trump has promised to make the United States “the crypto capital of the planet” and appoint regulators friendly to the industry, NPR's Rafael Nam said. This is a very different approach than the Biden administration. Cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile. Critics like Dennis Kelleher of the advocacy group Better Markets worry that the latest rally around crypto could create a short-term boom over the next two years, but could lead to a catastrophic financial crisis.

New York City officials are taking steps to address the housing crisis by approving a housing plan called City of Yes. This could lead to the creation of 80,000 new homes over the next 15 years. The city has more than 3.5 million housing units, but most are occupied and prices exceed those of almost every other location in the United States.

The plan includes adjustments that will allow for more housing: some homeowners will be allowed to add an additional unit on their properties, and developers will be able to build larger buildings near subway stations, according to David Brand of WNYC, a network station NPR. The plan will also facilitate the conversion of offices into apartments and condos. While important, this plan will not solve the city's housing problems, especially for the lowest-income New Yorkers. City Council President Adrienne Adams says zoning alone doesn't create affordable housing, which is why she's asked the mayor to commit more funds to rental assistance and public housing. Life advice

It's the season of giving, but not everyone has a knack for finding the perfect gift for their loved ones. SELF magazine editor Rachel Wilkerson Miller and actress and content creator Asia Jackson share tips on how to buy meaningful gifts for five personality types.

For the practical person, consider a gift they could use in their daily life. Miller recommends gift cards for services like oil changes, car washes and dog walking. A gift card probably won't cut it for sentimental loved ones. Consider giving them a keepsake tied to a memory you both share. Homemade gifts are also great options. For those who like experiences, consider activity-related gifts like cookbooks, Lego sets, or even a membership to a local museum. Gifts that encourage relaxation and de-stress, like massage guns and blankets, are perfect for the cozy person. What about the person who has everything? Give them something totally fun, totally unexpected and heartfelt.

Weekend Picks

Find out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

Films: Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani's new documentary, Bread & Roses, tells the story of three women protesting the erasure of women from political and public life by the Taliban.

TV: In Netflix's The Madness, Colman Domingo plays Muncie Daniels, who finds herself on the run after discovering a brutal murder and is framed for the crime.

BooksExBulletin staff and book reviewers weighed in on their favorite titles for the annual Books We Love guide. Here are a dozen novels they're excited to share this year.

MusicExBulletin Music has compiled a list of 124 of the best songs of the year. The collection has something for everyone and even allows you to discover songs across a single genre. Here is a playlist for your streaming pleasure.

Games: From cozy puzzlers to multiplayer thrills and big adventures, the NPR team and contributors share their favorite video games of 2024 so far.

Quiz: There's been a lot of news this week, from presidential pardons to a new word of the year. Maybe that's why I got a barely satisfactory grade on this quiz. Do you think you can do better?

3 things to know before you leave

Pope Francis (right) attends the presentation Wednesday at the Vatican of a new all-electric popemobile. Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images .

. Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images Pope Francis goes electric in a new eco-friendly Mercedes-Benz G-Class popemobile for the 2025 Jubilee procession. A Texas federal judge has rejected a proposal to The plea agreement between Boeing and the US Justice Department stemming from the fatal crashes of two Boeing 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019. A new study finds that people who consume a small daily dose of Dark chocolate have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to people who do not consume it.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

