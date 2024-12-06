Golkar says Jokowi became an honorary member, what is that?





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) not a frame Golkar Festival. However, the former mayor of Solo would have become honorary member The festival has the symbol of the banyan tree. Regarding Jokowi's status, this was conveyed by the Organization Secretary of the Party's Central Leadership Council (DPP). GolkarDerek Loupatty. “Pak Jokowi or Pak Prabowo are today honorary members of Golkar, including Mas Gibrán“, said Derek at the Golkar Party DPP Office, Slipi, West Jakarta, Thursday (05/12/2024). It is known that the Secretary General (Sekjen) of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Hasto Kristiyanto emphasized in his latest statement that Jokowi is no longer part of the PDI-P. Not only were Jokowi, his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution also confirmed to be no longer part of the PDI-P. “I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” said Hasto at the PDI-P DPP Office, Jalan Diponegoro, Menteng, Jakarta on April 22, 2024. Also read: The PDI-P ready to fire 27 executives, including Jokowi? What does that mean? Honorary member? Honorary member This is a special status granted by the Golkar Party to a number of people considered to have rendered great service to the country, as Derek explains. In this context, honorary members are not only limited to party cadres, but also important figures who play an important role in the course of the country. Derek explained that this status is given to statesmen such as the president, vice president or former president who are considered to have contributed to the country. “Golkar gives the title of honorary member to statesmen. Such as president, vice president, past president, etc. “Those who are considered to have contributed to the country,” he said. Also read: Jokowi's 20 years with the PDI-P, will it end? Do honorary members need to have a Membership Identification Card (KTA)? One of the things that differentiates honorary membership from ordinary membership of a political party is the requirement to have a Membership Identity Card (KTA). Derek said that honorary members of the Golkar Party do not need a KTA. “Honorary members do not need to have a (KTA) membership card,” he said. Thus, this status is more of a reward for their contribution and dedication to the country, and not for formal involvement in the party's organizational structure. Also read: Golkar says Jokowi is not an executive, but an honorary member Who obtains the status of honorary member of Golkar? Several major political figures in Indonesia have received the status of honorary members of the Golkar Party.

