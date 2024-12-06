Trump names David Sacks as White House AI and cryptocurrency czar





President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that former PayPal COO David Sacks will serve as White House artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency czar in his new administration .

Sacks, 52, is a San Francisco-based venture capitalist and one of several prominent Silicon Valley players who supported Trump, 78, during his 2024 campaign.

In this important role, David will guide the administration's policy on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness, the president-elect said in his announcement on Truth Social.

Trump noted that Sacks would be responsible for making the United States the undisputed world leader in crypto and AI and protecting the country from censorship.

It will safeguard free speech online and move us away from Big Tech bias and censorship, the president-elect said. He will work on a legal framework so that the crypto industry gets the clarity it demands and can thrive in the United States.

Sacks will also lead a White House advisory council on science and technology as part of his role.

Trump praised Sacks as a hugely successful entrepreneur and investor, highlighting his early involvement in PayPal, an online payment system, and Yammer, a workplace communications service acquired by Microsoft for $1.2 billion.

David has the knowledge, business experience, intelligence and pragmatism to MAKE AMERICA GREAT in these two critical technologies, the 45th President said.

Sacks publicly supported Trump in June, saying in a lengthy article that voters have seen four years of President Trump and four years of President Biden on economic policy, foreign policy, border policy and legal fairness , Trump performed better.

The venture capitalist then hosted a $12 million fundraiser for Trump at his San Francisco home, and the president-elect later appeared on the Sacks All In podcast.

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, soared above $100,000 for the first time in its 15-year history on Thursday, before Trump named Sack's crypto czar in expectations that the The new president's administration is creating a favorable regulatory environment for alternative currency.

On Thursday, Trump also nominated former Senator David Perdue (R-Georgia) to serve as U.S. Ambassador to China; Rodney S. Scott as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Caleb Vitello as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Brandon Judd will be US ambassador to Chile; and Tony Salisbury as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor.

