Putin praises PM Modi: investments in India are profitable; Russian companies ready to launch manufacturing operations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the Make in India initiative and the policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, saying companies are keen to establish manufacturing facilities in India as the investments are profitable. Speaking at the 15th Vneshtorgbank (VTB) Investment Forum in Moscow on Wednesday (December 4, 2024), Putin said the initiative, which aims to boost the manufacturing industry and attract foreign investment, played a key role in strengthening India's position in the global economy. The Make in India initiative was launched on September 25, 2014 to facilitate investments, drive innovation, build world-class infrastructure and make India a manufacturing, design and production hub. 'innovation. Mr Putin said India has created stable conditions for small and medium-sized businesses, while expressing Russia's keenness to establish manufacturing operations in India as investments in India are profitable. “The Indian Prime Minister and the Indian government have created stable conditions, because the Indian leadership has continued the India First policy and we believe that investments in India are profitable,” the Russian president said. “And we would be ready to set up our production site in India. In addition, Rosneft's largest economic investment in India, amounting to $20 billion, happened not so long ago,” he said. he added. Rosneft is the largest oil producer in the Russian Federation. He mentioned that Russia's import substitution program is similar to India's 'Make in India' initiative and noted that India's leadership has focused on a policy of prioritizing its interests. The President also called for greater cooperation between the countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) to support the growth of small and medium-sized businesses and encouraged member countries to identify key areas of collaboration at the next summit in Brazil. year. The nine-member BRICS bloc includes India, China, Russia and Brazil. Additionally, he noted the rise of new Russian brands replacing Western brands that have left the market, highlighting the success of local Russian manufacturers in sectors such as consumer goods, IT, high-tech and agriculture. “For us, this is of particular importance within the framework of the import substitution program, because we are seeing the advent of many new Russian brands replacing the brand with Western partners who have voluntarily left our market. And our local manufacturers have has been very successful not only in consumer goods, but also in computing, high technology and agriculture,” he said. He also proposed setting up Russian production sites in India. India and Russia agreed in July this year to increase bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030 by revitalizing investments, using national currencies for trade and increasing cooperation in sectors ranging from energy to agriculture and infrastructure. Bilateral trade increased to $65.42 billion in 2023-24 from $49.4 billion in 2022-23. The trade deficit is heavily in Russia's favor due to rising crude oil imports. From a market share of less than 1% in the Indian import basket before the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Russia's share of Indian oil imports has increased to more than 40%. India, the world's third-largest crude importer after China and the United States, is buying Russian oil that was available at a discount after some Western countries rejected it to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

