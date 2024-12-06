Trump talks about his transition and election victory as he accepts Fox Nation award





GREENVALE, N.Y. (AP) Not yet in office, Donald Trump said Thursday that he has already accomplished more than President Joe Biden in his entire term, an outsized claim from the president-elect just a month before the election.

Trump, who has been largely ensconced at his Mar-a-Lago club in recent weeks as he works to staff his new administration, made the comment as he ventured to New York's Long Island to be honored as part of Fox Nations' annual Patriot Awards. Foxs streaming platform.

I think you've seen more things happen in the last two weeks than in the last four years, Trump told the crowd at the Tilles Performing Arts Center.

It was a great day and night, he said, recalling his election victory in a 10-minute acceptance speech that felt like a highlight of his campaign rally speeches. All this was accompanied by a live performance of God Bless the USA by singer Lee Greenwood, calls to get criminals out of our country and the adoption of all-paper ballots and mandatory identification of voters.

Trump also highlighted conversations he's had with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum since threatening two of the country's top trading partners with 25% tariffs on all goods. imported products unless they do more to combat illegal border crossings and drug flows. .

Justin arrived with a bang, Trump said in reference to Trudeau's trip to Mar-a-Lago. This prompted some spectators to chant 51! a nod to Trump who apparently joked during his dinner with Trudeau that Canada could become the 51st American state.

The annual awards honor and recognize America's top patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspiring everyday heroes, according to Fox. The event was hosted by Fox host Sean Hannity, a longtime friend of Trump's who spoke after the president-elect nominated Pete Hegseth, the original host, as defense secretary.

Among those recognized Thursday evening were actor and conservative evangelist Kirk Cameron; General Dick Cody, who used his own helicopter to deliver supplies to people after Hurricane Helene; and Jonathan Diller, the New York City police officer who was killed during a traffic stop in Queens. His widow, Stephanie, received a standing ovation and thanked Trump for his support. Others also invoked Trump.

The ceremony also honored Paws of War, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans and helps those serving overseas bring animals they encounter in war zones to the United States. One such meeting took place on stage.

The heartfelt moments were juxtaposed with the kind of raucous red meat politics that loyal watchers have come to expect from Fox hosts like Hannity.

The anchor used his introduction to score an election victory, boasting that the Democrats had their asses kicked. He played the song Trump has long used to close his rallies at the YMCA and invited the audience to dance like the president-elect. And he offered a series of impressions, mimicking former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's enthusiasm and Biden looking lost, set against the backdrop of the rainforest where he spoke during a recent trip to Amazonia.

He later donned an orange safety vest, a nod to the one Trump wore when he gave a news conference from a garbage truck during the campaign after Biden suggested Trump supporters were garbage.

The Trump award marks the culmination of Fox's return to the president-elect, who has had an up-and-down relationship with the network in recent years.

Fox paid $787 million in 2023 to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over false statements by Fox personalities that echoed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him through fraud massive election. For more than six months, through the spring of 2023, Fox imposed what many saw as a soft ban on Trump's appearances as its executives sought to move on. But when it became clear that voters didn't want him, Fox and its personalities were quick to embrace Trump again.

Individual figures have had their own journeys: former Fox host Megyn Kelly drew Trump's ire during a 2015 debate for her scathing question about his treatment of women; she is now a popular podcast host and Trump supporter. The Dominion trial revealed emails in which former Fox host Tucker Carlson spoke disparagingly about Trump, including saying he really couldn't wait for Trump to become an ex-president. They have since made amends.

Through it all, Trump has been quick to take to social media to criticize Fox for content he deems to be insufficiently accurate.

On Thursday, he was more magnanimous.

You have incredible people at Fox, he said, before joking: “A couple I don’t like.”

Trump has begun to emerge more in public since spending most of his transition so far behind closed doors at his club in Palm Beach, Florida. This week, he made an unannounced appearance at a memorial service for three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies who were killed in a car crash last month.

This weekend he will travel to Paris to join other world leaders and dignitaries for a ceremony celebrating the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, devastated by fire five years ago.

___

AP Media Writer David Bauder contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-fox-nation-patriot-awards-f99629d40359b65f0d37c5db190671d3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos