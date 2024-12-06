Donald Trump chooses former senator and CEO David Perdue as ambassador to China





President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former senator David Perdue to serve as ambassador to Beijing, one of the most critical U.S. diplomatic roles given the prospect of growing tensions with China.

Trump said Perdue, a former Fortune 500 chief executive who has lived in Hong Kong and Singapore and previously represented Georgia in the Senate, was a loyal supporter and friend.

He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain peace in the region and a productive working relationship with Chinese leaders, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said Perdue's four-decade career in international affairs provided him with valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China.

The choice contrasted with some of Trump's other picks for national security roles that will be critical to relations with China. He chose Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a staunch China supporter, as secretary of state, and Mike Waltz, a congressman and China critic, as national security adviser.

A former U.S. official said Perdue's choice underscores a growing trend in which diplomacy is a function of corporate influence. That suggests Trump might prefer someone who could facilitate economic deals rather than more traditional diplomacy, the former official said.

Its deep ties to business and the wealth generated by companies that outsource manufacturing to China and elsewhere in Asia appear to contradict… Trump has declared China's priorities and goals, he added .

Michael Pillsbury, a Chinese military expert who advised the Trump team, said Beijing would be relieved by the choice and that Chinese leaders would breathe a sigh of relief at the appointment of a wealthy, experienced businessman .

Trump has pledged to impose 60% tariffs on imports from China. But it remains unclear whether he will first try to negotiate a trade deal with Beijing or move forward with taxes early in his presidency in an effort to create leverage for later trade negotiations.

Relations between the United States and China remain near their lowest point since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1979. In recent months, Chinese officials have been desperate to determine what position Trump plans to take. adopt with regard to China. A person close to Beijing said Chinese officials and scholars were asking the same question: What does Trump want?

Perdue, 74, has held several senior positions in corporate America. He was chief executive officer of the Reebok athletic shoe brand and later of Dollar General, a national discount store chain.

For six years in the Senate, he served on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees.

A former congressional aide said Perdue was not a traditional hawk but would not be a pushover. The question is how much influence he will have on Waltz and Rubio and the decision-making process regarding China, tariffs, sanctions and Taiwan.

Perdue has also taken positions on trade that run counter to Trump. He was an early supporter of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a proposed multilateral trade agreement, but changed his position when Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement.

In 2014, Perdue presented himself as a business outsider in his first Senate race. He won the seat in a good year for Republicans, despite comments from 2005 in which he said he spent most of his career outsourcing jobs to Asia. Trump chose his brother, Sonny Perdue, as Secretary of Agriculture in 2017.

If confirmed, Perdue will succeed Nick Burns, a former career diplomat whom President Joe Biden selected as ambassador.

