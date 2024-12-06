“Development was weighed against votes”





Criticizing the previous government's role in the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said development in this region had been ignored due to dwindling population and fewer votes. Inaugurating the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav to celebrate the dynamism of the Northeast, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the role of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in creating a dedicated ministry for the region. The government has also reserved a 20 percent budget for each ministry for the development of this region. “Over the last decade, we have witnessed a wonderful journey of development of the North East, but it has not been easy. We have taken all possible steps to connect the North East states with history of India's growth For a long time, we have seen how the development “Northeast states had less votes and few seats, so previous governments did not pay attention to the development of the region. “, he said, the news agency reported PTI. With its vibrant culture and dynamic population, the North East holds immense potential to propel India's growth. Speaking to Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi. https://t.co/aLBQSzWuas -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2024 North East holds vast potential to boost India's growth, says PM Modi Prime Minister Modi expressed his strong belief that the future lies in eastern India and the northeast. He compared cities like Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Itanagar and Aizawl to other major urban centers such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, saying they will become new growth centers. He highlighted that the North East, with its vibrant culture and vibrant population, holds vast potential to drive India's growth. Reflecting on his government's efforts over the last decade, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that they had worked to bridge the gap between Delhi and the 'Dil' (heartland) of the North East. Over the last ten years, Union ministers have made 700 visits to the region and his government has focused on connecting it through the three pillars of emotion, economy and ecology. The first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, to be held from December 6 to 8 at the Bharat Mandapam, aims to showcase the beauty, diversity and potential of the eight northeastern states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim, collectively known as “Ashtalakshmi”. ALSO READ | PM Modi In Odisha Sounds Alarm On Cybercrime And Deepfakes; Urges top cops to harness the 'double power of AI'

