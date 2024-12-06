Elon Musk donated more than $250 million to Donald Trump's campaign, election filings show





Elon Musk donated more than $250 million to Donald Trump's election campaign, including at least $75 million in the final weeks leading up to the vote, US election filings have revealed.

Records submitted Thursday to the Federal Election Commission show that Musk donated more than $238.5 million to America Pac, a political action committee that the Tesla CEO himself created and which is become one of Trump's main fundraising vehicles.

The documents show that Musk made three individual donations of $25 million to America Pac in the second half of October alone.

Musk also donated $20.5 million to the pro-Trump RBG Pac, named after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, bringing Musk's full support to the president-elect's campaign to more than $259 million. Musk was RBG Pac's only donor, according to filings.

These numbers underscore just how far Musk was willing to go to secure Trump's victory in the November election. The billionaire has since forged an increasingly close alliance with the president-elect.

Last month, Musk was tasked with overseeing a project alongside former Trump rival Vivek Ramaswamy aimed at improving the efficiency of the federal government.

On Thursday, Trump named Musk-allied venture capitalist David Sacks as the White House's artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar.

The existence of RBG Pac has sparked controversy, with Ginsburg's family, liberal-leaning advocates of gender equality and women's rights, denying any connection to the Trump campaign.

Ginsburg died in September 2020 and was replaced shortly before that year's presidential election by Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The RBG Pacs website shows images of Trump and Ginsburg with the caption Great Minds Alike, saying they had the same views on the federal abortion ban. Ginsburg was a strong supporter of individual choice in abortion and had publicly criticized Trump.

Musk created America Pac in mid-2024 and his spending has focused on battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The billionaire endorsed Trump in July after the Republican nominee survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

