The recent BRICS+ summit in Kazan, Russia, bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was hailed by some observers as the dawn of an anti-Western world order, led by Moscow and Beijing.

The partnership between Russia and China is undeniably formidable. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times since 2012, with Xi having met with Putin. more than twice as often as any other world leader.

Their shared disdain for Western power leads to frequent joint military exercises, such as Vostok 2022, that showcase their integrated command structures and tactical coordination. Military technology transfers have reached unprecedented levels, with China gaining access to advanced Russian aerospace technologies and supplying critical semiconductor components for Russian weapons systems.

Yet this budding bromance is probably more of a marriage of convenience born from mutual opposition to Western power than a true strategic partnership guided by a common vision of the future. Behind the facade of unity lie historical grievances and competing interests that could fracture relations once Putin and Xi leave the scene.

Opinion: Is a savage war of partition awaiting Ukraine? Unlike his first term in the White House, US President-elect Donald Trump appears determined to keep many of his campaign promises. His cabinet appointments, from Kremlin-friendly Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence to vaccine skeptic conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kenne

This budding bromance is probably more a marriage of convenience born of mutual opposition to Western power than a true strategic partnership guided by a shared vision of the future.

Tensions between Russia and China date back to the 19th century, when territorial treaties, considered unequal by Beijing, forced the Qing dynasty to cede large swaths of land to Tsarist Russia. The Treaty of Aigun of 1858 and the Peking Convention of 1860 alone ceded more than 900,000 square kilometers (350,000 sq mi), an area comparable to the combined territories of Texas and France. An additional 150,000 square miles were lost under the 1864 Treaty of Tarbagatai.

These agreements remain a sore point for Chinese leaders, who see them as a legacy of exploitation during China's period of weakness. The strategic importance of these territories cannot be overestimated. Vladivostok, formerly Haishenwai, is today Russia's largest Pacific port and home to its Pacific Fleet. Territories beyond Vladivostok also have timber, gold, rare earth elements, and significant oil and natural gas reserves in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) attend an official welcoming ceremony in front of the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, May 16, 2024. (Sergei Bobylyov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Russia is far away Eastern population has been in decline since the collapse of the Soviet Union, creating economic opportunities increasingly occupied by Chinese companies and workers in China's populous northern provinces.

China has a well-documented strategy for reclaiming lost territory. Beijing's incorporation of Tibet in 1950, its territorial claim and growing belligerence with the so-called Nine-Dash Line, as well as its continued pressure on Taiwan demonstrate China's patient but relentless approach to Tibet. territorial reunification.

It integrates economic anchor points, builds military infrastructure and gradually asserts its domination over contested areas. This method is evident in its actions in the South China Sea, where Beijing first established economic outposts and then built military installations despite international objections.

Likewise, Beijing continued territorial claims against India in the Himalayas, confronting Indian forces in 2020 and 2021. In Vietnam, China's 1979 invasion and subsequent skirmishes over disputed territory and other factors demonstrate its willingness to use the strength to assert its historical claims.

Kuleba: Joe Rogan, let's talk and set the record straight on Ukraine Joe Rogan hit out at Ukraine in his latest podcast, expressing harsh criticism of the United States for lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied weapons to target Russian territory and launching an expletive-laden speech accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky of pushing to start the world.

The Sino-Soviet border conflict of 1969 serves as a stark warning of how quickly territorial conflicts can escalate and illustrates once again that relations between the Dragon and the Bear have not always been so warm. The fighting on Zhenbao (Damansky) Island on the Ussuri River has claimed hundreds of lives and is believed to have brought the two countries to the brink of nuclear war.

Donald Trump's administration has repeatedly warned Moscow against the risks of too close a rapprochement with Beijing. In fall 2020, Ambassador Robert O'Brien and Matthew Pottinger delivered a message to Russia's national security adviser in Geneva: China's historic territorial claims, combined with Russia's demographic vulnerabilities, could ultimately turn their partnership into a liability. Our counterparts clearly understand this.

The advice was clear: every intelligence assessment, military exercise, and economic deal struck by the Kremlin must be viewed through the prism of the pattern of territorial claims demonstrated by China. Once the strategic partnership, bound largely by Xi and Putin's personal relationship, fades, Russia could be in for a rude awakening.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in the editorial section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.