Politics
BORIS JOHNSON: We need to stop making fun of America – its dynamic economy and can-do spirit keep the West safe… when all we have is stagnant Starmerism.
We don't know who killed 50-year-old Brian Thompson Wednesday morning in New York, shooting him in the back with a long-barreled handgun.
We don't know why anyone would want to assassinate the health insurance manager as he walked into a hotel.
But as millions watch in horror at images of the blue-jacketed father-of-two falling to the pavement, the hooded killer calmly and quickly walking away, the image seems to confirm all our preconceptions about what is wrong in American society.
This is a country, we tell ourselves, where millions of people have no choice but to pay expensive premiums for health care and yet still do not get the coverage they or their families need .
It is a country, we shudder, so inundated with weapons, of which 400 million are believed to be in circulation, that shootings in high schools have become almost commonplace and the newly elected President Trump has triumphed over two assassination attempts.
No, sir, we tell ourselves, with the smug satisfaction of those who enjoy free public health care and live in a country where guns are generally banned. Not for us, we say.
These Americans may be incredibly wealthy and successful. But we wouldn't want to be like them, would we? We wouldn't want their frenetic lifestyle, their hormone-treated steaks; and above all, we would not want to replicate their ruthless style of free market capitalism.
Would we do it? Well, my friends, this question is more and more urgent, because I frankly do not believe that Europeans, including the British, can really continue to mock, as we do, the American economic model.
I don't believe we can continue to claim any moral superiority for any simple reason. The American economic model is working and generating astonishing prosperity and growth, while the European model on which the UK is still too closely modeled is failing, and failing badly.
In just a few weeks, this new century will have completed almost a quarter of its duration, and in that time we have witnessed something astonishing. We saw how wrong the predictions were, starting in the 1980s. This century does not belong to Japan, as some claimed; and it doesn't even belong to China, and it certainly doesn't belong to the European Union.
As Larry Summers said: Japan is a retirement home, Europe a museum, and China a prison. Like the 20th century before it, the 21st century obviously belongs and will continue to belong to the United States of America. The numbers don't lie.
The American economy is moving away from the rest of the developed world like a thoroughbred in a field of donkeys. At the start of this century, the Americans were already in the lead. In 2000, the average worker was 8 percent more productive than the average German worker, despite all their technological advances.
Today the gap is widening, and the average German worker, swathed as he is by European workers' rights laws, is now 16 percent less productive. As for us, the story is even worse. We started the century 18 percent behind. We are now 27 percent behind the Americans.
Yes, the average British worker is now just three-quarters more productive than the average American worker. In simple terms, this means that the average British worker will produce three cars for every four cars produced by an American; three British washing machines for four American washing machines; three British films for four American films; three British ideas for four American ideas.
You can see the results of this growing gap in the dizzying success of American capitalism, not only of the tech giants, but also of the rich, bubbling culture of start-ups and innovation found in every state. So no, frankly, it's no longer enough for us to wrinkle our noses at the American model and repeat the old clichés about how Americans are unsophisticated, compared to us, and how many of them think the world began in 4004 BC.
Enough with all this Euro-snootsville nonsense. We can't afford it anymore. If we do not have the humility to learn from Americans and imitate their qualities, we will condemn ourselves to falling further and further behind.
The American economy is moving away from the rest of the developed world like a thoroughbred in a field of donkeys. Pictured: A General Motors Co. assembly plant in Flint, Michigan
How on earth can we mock the American way of doing things, when our country is increasingly chained to low-growth, high-tax, high-regulation Starmerism? No European country can afford to feel any sense of social or economic superiority over the United States, for one fundamental reason.
In an increasingly unstable and sometimes frightening world, we depend on America for our security, as do countries around the world, from Japan to Korea to the Middle East and beyond. Euro-Atlantic. It was the Americans, despite their delays and hesitations, who provided the overwhelming share of weapons with which the heroic Ukrainians protected their freedom.
It is the American taxpayer who provides approximately 60 percent of the defense budget for all 32 NATO members. To understand the scale of the US hardware commitment, NATO currently has around 5,000 fighters and ground attack aircraft, of which around 4,000 come from the United States, with the remainder provided by the 31 other NATO countries.
In the UK, we are proud to be on track to increase defense spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP; and yet most other countries spend just 2 percent, while the United States spends 3 percent of a much higher GDP. We cannot have it both ways.
We can't rub smelling salts in our noses and complain about the American way of doing things when we shamelessly rely on America; benefiting from American tax revenues generated by the very economic model we affect to despise.
We're going to have to get out of this, get real, and learn from America, because there is clearly a connection between the culture of liberty, the constitutionally protected freedom of speech and thought, and the American culture of innovation. There is a link between risk and reward in the United States, between tax cuts and growth, between deregulation and dynamism.
We must use the freedoms of Brexit and learn these lessons quickly, precisely because the world is becoming more and more dangerous, and because we must therefore spend more on defense and persuade our American friends that we are prepared to share the burden more equitably; because otherwise, there is really a risk that one day they will bluff us.
Why should they work all the hours God gives them and take a week's vacation a year (like many Americans do) to pay for the defense of Europeans who don't even bother going to the office?
We need to show Americans we're serious about trying to recapture some of the incredible energy and spirit of purpose that powers their economy today.
Maybe we don't want their health care system or their gun laws. But we would be crazy to make fun of the American economic model when it is enjoying such resounding success.
Above all, we cannot mock America's economic model while wiping out America.
