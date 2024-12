Live Updates: The Latest on Trump's Presidential Transition

In the late 1880s, as unqualified political appointments wasted taxpayer dollars, civil servants began to be professionalized into a merit-based bureaucracy. The effort gained momentum after then-President James Garfield was shot and killed by a disgruntled former supporter suffering from mental illness and angry at not getting a job in the administration. Garfield.

The political spoils system, replaced by bureaucracy, has been demonized for its cronyism, inefficiency and corruption.

Now, ironically, President-elect Donald Trump demonizes professional public servants as part of a deep state, and his new administration wants to uproot them and replace them with political appointees who are more attuned to elected officials.

The story unravels.

Here are some more recent examples:

Clinton's REGO: There's a much more recent and applicable chapter that directly echoes Trump's appointment of efficiency czars Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who were on Capitol Hill Thursday to drum up support for the advisory effort non-governmental organization that they launch and call the Ministry of Government Effectiveness. , or DOGE.

Thirty years ago, the new president who promised change was Democrat Bill Clinton. His mission to then-Vice President Al Gore was to streamline government through a National Performance Assessment, or NPR. Proponents called it in shorthand Reinventing Government, or REGO.

There are major differences, but then as now, the plan was to take a big-picture view of government and recommend changes to improve how taxpayer dollars are spent, including removing labor- federal work, reducing regulations, etc.

Learn more here.

Reagans Grace Commission: In 1982, President Ronald Reagan's commission began its quest to rid itself of hundreds of billions of dollars in wasteful spending.

Just like DOGE, it had no authority to implement changes, only to advise. And after a few years of work, the more than 150 members of the Grace Commission persuaded Congress to adopt exactly none of its recommendations.

Here's why and the $2 trillion math problem that threatens DOGE.

CNN's Allison Morrow and Matt Egan contributed to the analysis.

