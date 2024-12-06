US State Department behind agenda to target Modi, India, says BJP





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that the US State Department was behind targeted attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party, as well as attempts to destabilize India. He also accused another group, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), of providing ammunition for the agenda and Congress of using OCCRP reports to disrupt the Legislature. Through a series of messages on other deep state figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation. In fact, 50% of OCCRP's funding comes directly from the U.S. Department of State. OCCRP served as a media tool to implement the deep state's agenda, a report said, adding that the deep state had a clear goal of destabilizing India by targeting Prime Minister Modi. To achieve this, they turned to OCCRP, asking the organization to provide material aimed at damaging the image of PM Modis and India. The Congress then exploited this information to launch attacks on Prime Minister Modi, spread false narratives and disrupt the functioning of Parliament. The American deep state is still working behind the scenes, he claims. The BJP said Congress leader Rahul Gandhis frequent visits to the US and UK only strengthened this bond. For example, during her secret visit to Uzbekistan last year, Samantha Power, the administrator of USAID (which funds OCCRP), was also present… The deep state is an evil force that does not brought only destruction, the post said. The party said that over the last four years, every issue on which the Congress party had targeted the BJP seemed to rely on narratives and support from abroad. Issues such as Pegasus, Adani, caste census, democracy in danger, world hunger index, religious freedom and press freedom seem to draw heavily from international sources. It appears that the Congress has a hidden ally in the West, working behind the scenes to help create narratives aimed at destabilizing India. It is time to denounce this coordinated agenda! he said. The message said on November 13, 2020, the British daily Financial Timesknown for his close ties to George Soros, published an article titled Modis Rockefeller: Gautam Adani and the concentration of power in India. The article explicitly suggested that to weaken Prime Minister Modi, Adani had to be targeted. On August 31, 2023, just ten days before the G20 summit, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on the Adani issue and directly targeted Prime Minister Modi. Rahul Gandhi's intentions were clear! Its real targets were Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Indian stock market, using Adani merely as a tool, the party said, adding that for the last four years, the Congress had constantly attacked the Modi government on the Adani issue and that these attacks had provoked repeated attacks. disruptions in Parliament. Another issue that caused disruption in Parliament was the Pegasus controversy. Mr Gandhi went so far as to mislead the public and even targeted India during a speech at Cambridge University on the issue. The common link between the Adani and Pegasus issues is that the material used by the Congress party to target the government in both cases was provided by OCCRP… this suggests a possible special connection between Congress and OCCRP in promoting these anti-India narratives, the party said. According to the post, in 2021-2022, OCCRP published several articles on Pegasus spyware, perfectly timed just before the sessions of the Indian Parliament. From 2023 to present, OCCRP has published approximately 5-7 articles targeting Adani. Although there are thousands of large companies around the world, OCCRP seems to focus solely on Adani. Before targeting Adani, OCCRP similarly focused on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, they say.

