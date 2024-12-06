Wasting Imran Khan would be foolish





I am part of this company and I considered that we should not let Imran Khan and his popularity among the people of Pakistan go to waste. Imran Khan himself should understand that the kind of hold his charismatic character currently enjoys over Pakistani society should not be wasted on unnecessary, endless, non-serious and idiotic feuds. Gradually and imperceptibly, the Pakistani state lost its legitimacy in the eyes of Pakistani public opinion in the post-Zia period. First, it has almost lost its capacity to provide services to the population. Second, its coercive apparatus has carried out discriminatory and selective prosecutions of popular leaders over the past four decades. This led to public distrust and loss of confidence in the state apparatus. We see public manifestations of this lack of trust and distrust in our public life in the daily affairs of our social and political lives.

Thus, conspiracy theories abound on everything related to the state. Imran Khan's popularity, massive scale and spread to every nook and cranny of different parts of Pakistan could prove to be a valuable asset – if used correctly – in stabilizing Pakistani society and connecting the state Pakistani to the company he presides over. . What we are witnessing in the form of Imran Khan’s operations is something that goes to the roots of the legitimacy of the Pakistani state. Pakistani public opinion is extremely malleable and it is entirely realistic for the state apparatus to think of erasing the charisma of Imran Khan from the minds of the Pakistani people. However, in this way, they will ruin any chance of stabilizing Pakistani society and, in doing so, they will lose any chance of restoring the legitimacy of the state in the eyes of the public. We have examples in our history where the state apparatus has managed to erase the charisma of popular leaders from the public mind. But following this, a process of fragmentation of public opinion took place and society began to divide into parochial, sectarian, ethnic and caste-based groups. After the hanging of Brother Bhutto, Punjab turned to sectarian rivalries and caste and baradaris became the main political currency.

Imran Khan's popularity is modern because it is not based on any parochial, sectarian or narrow ideological identity. Imran Khan's popularity – as reports strongly suggest – has truly transcended ethnic boundaries. These ethnic boundaries prevented the emergence of national leaders since Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, who were equally popular in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. Imran Khan is truly a leader who has transcended these ethnic boundaries. I am carefully observing the reports from all these regions, and I believe that Imran Khan has a social basis for his popularity in all these provinces. This is a time in our history when a person like Imran Khan has to make very painful sacrifices. He will have to forget all the pain that the State has unjustly inflicted on him. He will have to compromise with his political adversaries even if they do not please him and even if they contribute to making him suffer. This is the only way to make this political system work.

Imran Khan should realize his historic role in restoring the bond between the people and the state. He should not deceive the Pakistani public with false promises, but rather by reforming the state into a less exploitative structure and making it provide services.

Imran Khan will have to rectify a historic mistake made by all his predecessors. They tried to turn their popularity into their heritage. There are already signs that Imran Khan is stupidly repeating this historical error: he considers that his popularity will make this country and its political system his family heritage. Imran Khan is popular, but he is not Imam Khomeini. There are pockets of opposition that have the potential to regain popularity in the more urbanized parts of the country. Even otherwise, Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy and not a kingdom. You are popular, you are elected to serve the country for a specific term, you serve for that term and you go home. This is how it should be. Imran Khan should realize his historic role in restoring the bond between the people and the state. He should not deceive the Pakistani public with false promises, but rather by reforming the state into a less exploitative structure and making it deliver services – a capacity it has lost over the years.

The Pakistani state apparatus has an extraordinarily strong tendency toward self-destruction. Getting Imran Khan's operations is a form of self-destruction. They built Imran Khan. Pakistani intelligence played a crucial role in making Imran Khan the political leader he is today. The intra-elite conflict in Pakistan reached its peak when after running Operation Nawaz Sharif for five years, the Pakistani state apparatus turned its guns on Imran Khan. This was clearly the result of a change of guards at GHQ and Abpara. Imran Khan, on the other hand, took a moral high ground after he openly started confronting the state machinery following his ouster from power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. Building a political leader and then destroying his popularity takes a lot of resources, energy and time. The state machinery should try to identify the real problem in this game by taking the example of Imran Khan as a test. Imran Khan reached the current zenith of his popularity after falling out with the military establishment.

This means that the Pakistani public has a negative image of the Pakistani military establishment. Imran Khan never reached the zenith of his popularity despite being on the right side of the military establishment. The level of popularity Imran Khan currently enjoys is a requirement of the Pakistani state apparatus to stabilize the society at the social and political levels. Yet no one can achieve this level of popularity without confronting the state apparatus and military establishment. How to solve this riddle? The military establishment must demonstrate not only flexibility, but also a bit of sophistication. The military establishment should not embarrass popular leaders at the first sign of disobedience. He is expected to reach a broader agreement with leaders and popular political forces on the new rules of the game aimed at bringing stability to society.

It was shocking to see ruling party ministers boasting about their abilities after PTI protesters fled D-Chowk when police allegedly used brutal force to disperse the crowd in the last week of November .

Both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif are Punjab-centric political forces. These Punjab-centric leaders have a sort of love-hate relationship with the military establishment. If the military establishment fails to establish a working relationship with these types of indulgent leaders, confronting the centrifugal forces at the periphery would be a nightmare. The value of leaders like Imran Khan would become clear if viewed in the context of the broader security threats Pakistan currently faces. The social and political stability he could bring to the system is enormous – only if he is less alienated from the system. In this situation, it does not matter whether he forms the next government or sits in opposition. The military establishment must understand that it must have a stake in the system. Imran Khan, on the other hand, should understand that his popularity does not make this country his heritage. He should behave like a political leader and not like a religious sect leader.

Why do we need political and social stability? Our political elite is under the influence of the idea that political quarrels, intrigues and the power struggles they entail are an end in themselves. By prevailing in these quarrels or by thwarting an intrigue, they obtain the greatest political victory. Nothing more absurd. For example, it was shocking to see ruling party ministers boasting about their abilities after PTI protesters fled D-Chowk, while police reportedly used brutal force to disperse the crowd during the last week of November.

They never seemed to realize that this type of political tension is consuming the country's ability to solve the fundamental problems facing the nation. Now is not the time to be happy. It is a time to think about our future – a future that will pose questions of survival. We are faced with the question of financial and economic viability; we are faced with the question of ecological survival and environmental degradation; Our security paradigm needs reform; terrorism, militancy and centrifugal forces raising questions about our national integrity; social and economic inequalities generate political and social unrest that our popular political forces attempt to exploit opportunistically for their own small political gains; people are facing economic hardship, which in itself turns into a problem of social and political unrest. We don't have time and we should immediately get to work to address these challenges before it is too late. If we continue to remain mired in political squabbling and power struggles, we will ruin everything.

The continued detention of Imran Khan should not be the main topic of our national political discourse. The fact that our political discourse revolves around this issue speaks volumes about the pathetically low standards of our political discourse. This does not mean that Imran Khan should not be immediately released from prison so that he can play a role in the country's politics. We must tackle the fundamental problems facing our society. We should move away from the hysteria over keeping or releasing political leaders in prison. This hysteria results from the sadistic mentality of someone sitting behind seven curtains and pulling the strings of the coercive machinery of the state to serve the institutional interests of one or other of the subservient departments of the government or the state . We need political and social stability to resolve the problems and issues that will challenge our survival over the next ten years. Wasting time trying to keep Imran Khan behind bars would be folly of the highest order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefridaytimes.com/06-Dec-2024/wasting-imran-khan-would-be-foolish The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos