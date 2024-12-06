What you need to know about Billy Long, the ex-congressman and auctioneer Trump wants to run the IRS





IRS Announces New Tax Brackets for 2025. Here's What's Changed

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he wants former Congressman Billy Long, a Missouri Republican and former auctioneer, to run the IRS. As a lawmaker, Long co-sponsored legislation to erase much of the tax code.

In making the announcement, Trump praised Long's “32 years of experience running his own real estate businesses and as one of the nation's leading auctioneers.” He also noted that since leaving Congress in 2023, Long has worked as a trade and tax advisor.

Although Trump did not mention current IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel in his announcement, the decision indicates that the president-elect is likely to replace him with Long after he takes office in January, Lindsay Owens, director executive of Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive organization. economic think tank, told CBS MoneyWatch.

Long's nomination as the next head of the IRS has drawn both support from conservatives and criticism from the left, with Rep. Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat who serves on the House Tax Subcommittee and House media, calling it a “terrible mistake,” while Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo released a statement saying he looked forward to hearing Long's ideas regarding the tax agency. The fiscally conservative National Taxpayers Union Foundation praised Trump's choice, saying Long could help reform the IRS.

Long recently served as a tax advisor to companies seeking to use a controversial tax credit, but, unlike previous IRS commissioners, his experience is largely outside the tax industry, experts noted.

“This guy is an auctioneer, that’s his expertise,” Owens noted. “It’s an incredibly unserious choice.”

Werfel, who was appointed by President Biden, took office in 2023, with his term set to expire in 2027. Typically, presidents allow IRS commissioners to complete their terms, as Mr. Biden authorized the former Trump appointee to the IRS, Charles Rettig, to do before appointing Werfel to the role.

If the Senate approves his nomination to the IRS, Long would oversee an agency with 85,000 employees and an annual budget exceeding $12 billion.

A Trump campaign spokesperson declined to comment.

Here's what you need to know about Long and the IRS.

Who is Billy Long?

Long, who attended the University of Missouri but did not earn a degree, described himself on a website for his congressional bid as a “fourth-generation native of southwest Missouri.” He touted his skills as an auctioneer, noting that he had been named “the best auctioneer in the Ozarks for seven years in a row.”

Long also worked in real estate and in radio, hosting a show on an AM radio station in Missouri.

He closed his auction company, Billy Long Auctions, before being sworn in to Congress in 2011, according to a local publication.

What professional experience does Long have in tax matters?

As a member of Congress, Long co-sponsored some tax-related bills, including several efforts to eliminate the estate tax as well as a measure called the Tax Code Termination Act.

This legislation would have erased much of the current tax code, replacing it with what the bill calls a “simple and fair system” that would have applied “one low rate to all Americans.” Such flat taxes are considered regressive by many experts, because low- and middle-income taxpayers would end up paying a larger share of their income than wealthy Americans.

“As a business owner, Billy knows firsthand how government regulation and heavy taxes can affect the small businesses that are the economic engine of our country,” his campaign site noted.

Although Long is neither an accountant nor a CPA, he has been involved in tax consulting since leaving Congress. In a 2023 podcast, for example, he touted his work helping businesses use the Employee Retention Tax Credit, a credit the IRS has flagged for its high fraud rate.

In the podcast, Long also said that when he was a member of Congress, he helped make the ERTC easier for businesses to claim, noting that the credit was difficult to obtain in its first iteration.

“We went from having to say COVID definitely affected your business to removing that, and you don't have to prove that you experienced a downturn,” he said. “We do recoveries for people who had their best two years during COVID.”

The IRS says the ERTC is for employers who paid wages to their workers between March 12, 2020 and January 1, 2022, and who were either suspended by government order during the pandemic or experienced a ” necessary decline in gross receipts during 2020 or the pandemic.” first three calendar quarters of 2021.” The credit is also available to startups that started in late 2021 and made less than $1 million in revenue.

How does Long's experience compare to that of previous IRS commissioners?

Long's lack of experience in the tax industry sets him apart from other recent IRS commissioners.

Werfel, the current head of the IRS, holds an undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a master's degree in public policy from Duke University as well as a law degree from the University from North Carolina. He also held a number of government positions involved in operations and the IRS, including serving as acting commissioner of the IRS from May to December 2013, according to his biography.

Werfel's predecessor, Charles Rettig, appointed by President-elect Trump, also held several degrees, including a master's degree in taxation. Before joining the IRS, Rettig worked as a tax attorney for more than three decades and served as chairman of the IRS Advisory Council.

What is currently happening with the IRS?

Under Werfel, the IRS expanded audits of wealthy taxpayers and big businesses, recovering billions in unpaid taxes, efforts funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The tax agency also reduced the time it takes consumers to connect with an IRS employee, while rolling out a free tax filing system called Direct File.

Some Republican lawmakers have opposed increasing funding for the IRS, saying the agency would use the money to hire thousands of new agents to increase checks on middle-class taxpayers.

Treasury had said the funding could help the IRS recruit nearly 87,000 full-time workers over 10 years, but the agency did not specify whether these new workers would be auditors, customer service employees or employees. other types of employees. This figure also represents the total number of employees who could be hired, without calculating the impact of the number of IRS workers expected to retire or leave the department over the next few years.

Some Democratic lawmakers are expressing concern that, if appointed, Long could disrupt the progress the IRS has made under Werfel.

Werfel “has done a great job rebuilding the IRS, improving customer service, and strengthening crackdowns on wealthy tax evaders,” Rep. Beyer said in a statement. “Removing him will clearly signal Trump's intention to make the agency less responsive to the American people, while giving a green light to wealthy tax evaders to escape their fair share of the tax burden.”

Still, Republican lawmakers have expressed support for the choice, such as Sen. Crapo, who highlighted “privacy and security” issues within the IRS and “inefficient use of resources.” He added, “I look forward to learning more about Mr. Long’s vision for the agency.” »

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

