PTI do-or-die protest ends, but incitement to instability continues – The Diplomat





The recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad left several police officers and protesters dead, deepening the conflict between the party and the influential government and army.

Last month, the party announced a “do or die” march on the capital, dubbed “the final call.” The protest was apparently aimed at securing the release of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remains imprisoned on various terrorism and corruption charges. Despite the Islamabad High Court banning political activities in the capital due to impending visits by the Belarusian president and a Chinese delegation, the PTI continued the march.

The party chose to ignore court decisions to put pressure on the government and the army. Their goal appeared to be to obtain concessions in ongoing legal cases and create an environment conducive to resuming negotiations with the military by putting pressure on the institution.

The PTI march reached Democracy Square in the capital, next to critical government buildings and the diplomatic enclave. In response to the gathering of PTI workers, the government took steps to disperse them, which the party absurdly condemned as an attempt to massacre its supporters.

After PTI supporters left Islamabad, their social media teams unleashed a barrage of misleading AI-generated images depicting blood-soaked streets, falsely claiming that hundreds of people had died due to the police intervention. Meanwhile, foreign-based PTI leaders have rallied their supporters, insisting that this is a crucial moment to dismantle the system and urging them to be ready to sacrifice everything for the cause .

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, who did not participate in the “do or die” march, rejected social media claims of “hundreds of deaths”, stressing the need for responsible statements.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan appears determined to use the party's ability to use social media to incite instability against the government and state institutions, thereby further isolating his party's space at the national level. Moreover, his hopes for intervention by the United States government or other countries to secure his release diminish with each violent demonstration.

For example, during the do or die protest, Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi claimed on social media that Saudi Arabia influenced the overthrow of the PTI government. The claim follows widespread allegations from the party that the United States also played a role in removing Khan from power.

According to government sources, PTI protests during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's recent visit prompted him to question Pakistani leaders about the benefits of such chaos, especially since the protests took place in close proximity to his meeting.

The conflict between the PTI and the government has intensified decisively following the recent protests in Islamabad. A court in Rawalpindi formally charged Khan and several other party leaders for their involvement in the attack on the army headquarters during the May 9, 2023 protests.

Earlier this week, the army held a conference of training commanders during which it condemned misleading social media campaigns reporting killings of protesters during the PTI protest. The military has described the campaigns as a “planned, coordinated and premeditated” effort aimed at creating discord between the military and the public. The meeting apparently also conveyed a message to PTI supporters, emphasizing that the institution will continue to serve the nation and the public without bias or political affiliation.

Furthermore, the military leaders demanded that the government take decisive action against those responsible for spreading fake news. In light of these developments, the government is taking steps to amend cybercrime laws to effectively combat the problem of disinformation.

On the other hand, Khan seems resolute in his incitement efforts. Perhaps he sees instability as his only way to escape prison and regain power. Khan called for a large rally in Peshawar on December 13 to honor those he said were killed by government authorities during the Islamabad protests.

Khan also announced the formation of a five-member negotiating committee to demand two crucial actions from the federal government: the immediate release of PTI protesters currently on trial and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate on the crackdown on PTI supporters during the protests. May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024.

He made it clear that if these demands were not met, he would launch a civil disobedience movement on December 14, holding the government accountable for all consequences arising from this important action.

Pakistan finds itself in a serious political impasse, a situation made worse by a major political party that actively incites unrest and spreads fake news to discredit state institutions and the government.

On the other hand, the government and military appear reluctant to seek compromise with Imran Khan, who is increasingly seen as untrustworthy.

At present, it seems unlikely that this impasse will be resolved through reconciliation. Instead, there are growing fears that the situation could escalate into violence, coercion and other forms of pressure in the coming weeks.

What will be the cost of such turmoil for Pakistan?

