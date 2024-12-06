Politics
Where Turkey stands as opposition insurgents advance in neighboring Syria
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) As forces opposing Syrian President Bashar Assad make rapid and significant advances in Syria, Turkey is closely monitoring any spillovers. Turkey, which shares a 911-kilometre-long border with Syria, has been a major backer of opposition groups aiming to topple Assad since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. The conflict has led to an influx of refugees and Turkey now hosts 3 million Syrians.
Turkish officials have strongly rejected allegations of involvement in the offensive by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as well as a Turkish-backed Syrian militia group called the Syrian National Army.
Analysts, however, say the offensive, which appears to fit Turkey's long-standing goals, could not have taken place without Ankara's consent. This allowed Turkey to push back Kurdish forces in Syria allied with its archenemy, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to blame his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, for the recent developments.
We called Assad. We said: Come, let's meet, let's determine the future of Syria together. Unfortunately, we could not get a positive response from Assad, Erdogan said.
These embarrassing marches that continue throughout the region are not what we want.
Here's a look at where Turkey stands, how the outbreak could serve the country's goals, and possible risks ahead:
Links with Syria
Turkey has declared its support for Syria's territorial integrity: the last thing it wants is an autonomous Kurdish-controlled region on its border.
Ankara has carried out several incursions into Syria since 2016 aiming to push back the Islamic State group or Kurdish militants and create a buffer zone along its border, and now controls part of the territory in northern Syria.
Turkey has called for a reduction in tensions and reconciliation between the Syrian government and the opposition. She participated in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, including holding talks with Assad's main supporters, Russia and Iran.
Ankara has recently sought reconciliation with Assad in order to ease the threat Kurdish militias pose to Turkey and ensure the safe return of refugees. Assad rejected Turkey's proposals.
Where is Turkey?
Turkish officials have strongly rejected allegations of involvement in the anti-government offensive, affirming their opposition to developments that increase instability in the region.
All claims that Turkey caused or supported this are false. These are all lies, said Omer Celik, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party. What we want in Syria is in no way an increase in violence or clashes.
Analysts, however, believe that the rebel offensive would have been impossible without Turkey's green light. Despite designating HTS as a terrorist organization, Turkey appears to exert significant influence over the group.
Turkish officials say Ankara blocked the offensive for months. Opposition forces eventually launched the assault after the Syrian government attacked opposition-controlled areas, violating agreements between Russia, Iran and Turkey aimed at de-escalating the conflict.
The offensive was initially expected to be limited, officials said, but expanded after Syrian government forces began withdrawing from their positions.
Gonul Tol, director of the U.S.-based Middle East Institutes Turkish Program, says Ankara does not have full control over HTS, but has provided indirect support, allowing aid trucks to pass through to the stronghold of Idlib. The agreement between Turkey, Russia and Iran also helped the group prosper, Tol said.
Risks ahead
The offensive could pose several risks for Turkey, including stoking tensions with Syria's supporters, Iran and Russia. NATO member Turkey has sought to balance its close relations relations with Ukraine and Russia facing the large-scale invasion of its southern neighbor by Moscow.
Growing instability in Syria could send a new wave of refugees towards the Turkish border.
Tol, author of a book on Turkey and Syria, said that although Russia is concerned about the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin would not be willing to see Assad fall.
I doubt Russia will abandon Assad, Tol said. Syria is simply too important for Putin.
Goal Alignment
The insurgent offensive has raised hopes that Turkey can achieve its strategic goals in Syria, including securing its southern borders and facilitating the safe return of Syrian refugees.
Since 2022, Turkey has sought to normalize relations with Syria. However, Assad insists on the withdrawal of Turkish troops from northern Syria, while Turkey maintains that it cannot withdraw while threats from Kurdish militias persist.
Analysts say the offensive could push Assad to reconcile with Turkey and enter into negotiations with the Syrian opposition.
Additionally, it could allow Turkey to push the Syrian Kurdish people's protection units, the YPG, away from its borders. Despite the YPG's alliance with the United States against the Islamic State group, Turkey considers it a terrorist organization.
Recently, another opposition force, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, expelled the YPG from Tal Rifaat, north of Aleppo. The leader of the Turkish nationalist party, an ally of Erdogan, called for then targeting the town of Manbij, held by the Kurds.
It is also hoped that opposition control of Aleppo will encourage refugees to return, with Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noting that around 40% of Syrian refugees in Turkey are from Aleppo.
However, Tol noted that Turkey may not be able to control the HTS as it moves forward and pursues its own interests. The question is: will HTS listen to Erdogan after gaining so much ground? she said.
Tol added: HTS are a wild card. Does Turkey really want a jihadist organization to rule a neighboring country?
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/turkey-syria-insurgents-explainer-kurds-ypg-refugees-f60dc859c7843569124282ea750f1477
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says he did more in 2 weeks than Biden's 4 years at the Fox Nation Awards
- December 6, 2024 – European Table Tennis Union
- PM Modi inaugurates 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' to celebrate cultural and economic vibrancy of Northeast India
- Where Turkey stands as opposition insurgents advance in neighboring Syria
- Train delays after UK rail network hit by nationwide glitch
- Judge upholds US Naval Academy's race-conscious admissions program
- Oilers avenged early season loss to Columbus with 6-3 victory
- Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson reacts to Hegseth's mother's interview
- Syrian rebels have captured the city of Hama
- PTI do-or-die protest ends, but incitement to instability continues – The Diplomat
- Take a look at the cozy ambiance of Prabowo's dinner at Jokowi in Kertanegara
- Spring 2025 schedule announced for tennis