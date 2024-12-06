PM Modi inaugurates 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' to celebrate cultural and economic vibrancy of Northeast India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, December 6, a grand celebration highlighting the cultural, social and economic dynamism of India's eight northeastern states. Named after the eight forms of prosperity, the event celebrates the rich traditions and development of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, the diverse colors of the North East form a beautiful rainbow in the national capital. He highlighted the region's central role in connecting India to South and East Asia. The Northeast connects us to the limitless potential of South Asia and East Asia, he noted, adding that India's global interest in culture and commerce finds a vital link in the North-East. Focus on development The Prime Minister highlighted the significant progress made in the development of the region, including the establishment of the first AIIMS in the Northeast and India's first National Sports University in Manipur. He criticized previous governments for neglecting the region due to its lesser electoral influence. Earlier, development works were measured by the number of votes, but our government is focusing on development for all, Modi said, crediting the Atal Bihari Vajpayees government for setting up the Ministry of Development of the North East Region. A cultural and economic extravaganza Union Minister for Communications and Development of North East Region Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the role of Mahotsav in promoting textile industry, handicrafts and Geographical Indication (GI) products ) of the region. The event features daily cultural performances including Assams Bihu dances and Nagalands folk dances, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the North East. The Ashtalakshmi Symphony, performed by artists from all eight states, represented the musical heritage of the region and was one of the highlights of the event. Children from the North East presented the Prime Minister with an Ashtalakshmi plant, a sapling symbolizing unity, grown in the soil of the eight states. #WATCH | Artists from North East India perform Ashtalakshmi Symphony as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CMs of North East Indian states attend the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, celebrated from December 6 to 8, 2024. The Symphony of pic.twitter.com/r82UOZzeEj ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024 Business and investment opportunities The event also focuses on promoting long-term business relationships. Artisans present their products to buyers, with the hope of substantial on-site sales and bulk orders. Investors are engaging with government officials to explore opportunities in textiles, handicrafts, agriculture and tourism. A special fashion show featuring fusion designs, such as Muga silk dresses and Eri silk stoles, highlights the region's textile innovation. Top designers collaborated with local artisans, and panel discussions on sustainable fashion and the global potential of the region's looms add a forward-looking perspective. Transformative infrastructure growth The officials highlighted the transformative infrastructure development in the Northeast, including expanding road, rail and air connectivity, mega-bridges and semiconductor industries. These initiatives position the region as a gateway to Southeast Asia and a hub for trade, tourism and industry. Recent advances in energy, transportation and digital connectivity are helping to overcome the region's historic challenges of isolation. These developments not only address long-standing problems, but also set the stage for future growth and prosperity, an official noted. The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, which runs until December 8, is a blend of cultural celebration and economic potential, reinforcing the vital role of Northeast India in the country's progress.

