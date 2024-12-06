Politics
Xi unlikely to invade Taiwan during Trump's second term: academics
Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) With Donald Trump set to begin his second term as U.S. president early next year, Taiwanese and foreign scholars said Friday it is unlikely Chinese President Xi Jinping attempts to invade Taiwan during this period. Trump's time in office.
Xi's ambition to establish China as a “true world power” has intensified over the years, said Akio Takahara, a distinguished visiting professor at Tokyo Women's Christian University and an expert on contemporary Chinese politics.
But he predicted that Xi would not launch an invasion of Taiwan “in the near future” because the Chinese leader's top priority is not unification, but maintaining the regime and its power.
Takahara was speaking at a symposium in Taipei organized by the Institute of International Relations of National Chengchi University to discuss the potential impact of Trump's return to the White House in January 2025 on Indo countries. -Pacific, including Taiwan.
In his opening speech, Takahara highlighted Xi's shift from telling former US President Barack Obama that the Pacific Ocean is big enough for the US and China, to telling President outgoing Joe Biden last year that the world can accommodate both countries.
Viewing the Pacific Ocean from China's perspective, Xi sees the unification of Taiwan as essential, not only as a “very nationalist goal” but also as a way to break up the first island chain and secure a advantage in strategic competition with the United States and Japan. said the scholar.
“But when Xi Jinping discovers that it is better to attack Taiwan to maintain power, then I think he will attack – but it's not tomorrow, it's not next year, it's not 2027 ” he said, adding that Xi would likely continue his term. current strategy of “win without fighting,” which relies on economic and cultural infiltration into Taiwan.
In a post-symposium interview, Takahara told CNA that if Trump does not “significantly” change U.S.-Taiwan policy, then most likely, Xi will refrain from using military force against Taiwan for Trump's second term.
“Attacking Taiwan is too risky,” he said, explaining that such action would seriously harm China’s economy and “certainly undermine the source of his (Xi’s) legitimacy to govern.”
Takahara added that in the event of a “necessary invasion” by China, the United States would likely intervene with Japan's support, provided its current policy on Taiwan remains unchanged.
But he added that if Taiwan were to suddenly declare independence “without agreement from Washington or Tokyo,” the United States and Japan would most likely refrain from intervening in a Chinese invasion triggered under such circumstances.
Echoing Takahara, Dennis Weng (), associate professor in the political science department at Sam Houston State University, predicted that under the Trump administration, there would be no war or military conflicts between Taiwan and China, as Trump strongly opposes military confrontation.
“He will use all kinds of bargaining or all kinds of negotiations [to prevent a Taiwan-China war from happening]”Weng said.
Although China is unlikely to launch an invasion of Taiwan in the next four years, Weng said Beijing would use “other tools in its toolbox” such as severing trade deals with Taiwan and further isolating the Republic of China (official name of Taiwan). ) by “abducting” its remaining diplomatic allies.
The Taiwanese academic also presented the results of his research based on interviews with around 150 “elites” – policy experts, government officials and military leaders – in Beijing, Taipei and Washington, DC, conducted between 2022 and 2024.
Of the 50 Chinese “elites”, only five of them (10%) believed that the United States would send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a war between Taiwan and China, while nine of the 44 Taiwanese “elites” ( 20.5%) thought the United States would send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a war between Taiwan and China. and seven of 49 American “elites” (14.3%) shared the same belief, according to Weng.
This indicates that there is a “gap” between the views of American elites and those of the public, Weng said, citing a 2024 survey by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs that found 36% of Americans were in favor of sending troops to defend Taiwan in 2024. the possibility of a Chinese invasion.
Under Trump's second term, US-Taiwan policy will likely be “elite-driven” due to his character and leadership style, Weng said, suggesting that Taiwan authorities should establish new channels of communication with the Washington elites to gain greater support from them.
|
Sources
2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/cross-strait/202412060019
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shawn Gibbs returns to Aggieland as the new head football coach
- US adds 227,000 jobs in November as Fed expects to cut interest rates again | Unemployment and employment statistics in the United States
- The PDI-P considers it better to fire Jokowi if it does not want to suffer losses
- New Zealand vs England: Harry Brook's 'favourite' century offers chance of series win
- Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan's petition for May 9 probe on December 10 – Pakistan
- The Emerging South – The Diplomat
- Former governor appointed chairman of the advisory board of the Center for Narendra Modi Studies – Rising Kashmir
- Competition Guide | Imps v Charlton Athletic
- Stowaway on the flight could face jail time
- Erdogan hopes that the advance of the Syrian rebels will continue…
- Donald Trump announces new AI and crypto czar: what we know
- Bringing back Erasmus+ and youth mobility to Europe