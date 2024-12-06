Xi unlikely to invade Taiwan during Trump's second term: academics

Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) With Donald Trump set to begin his second term as U.S. president early next year, Taiwanese and foreign scholars said Friday it is unlikely Chinese President Xi Jinping attempts to invade Taiwan during this period. Trump's time in office.

Xi's ambition to establish China as a “true world power” has intensified over the years, said Akio Takahara, a distinguished visiting professor at Tokyo Women's Christian University and an expert on contemporary Chinese politics.

But he predicted that Xi would not launch an invasion of Taiwan “in the near future” because the Chinese leader's top priority is not unification, but maintaining the regime and its power.

Takahara was speaking at a symposium in Taipei organized by the Institute of International Relations of National Chengchi University to discuss the potential impact of Trump's return to the White House in January 2025 on Indo countries. -Pacific, including Taiwan.

In his opening speech, Takahara highlighted Xi's shift from telling former US President Barack Obama that the Pacific Ocean is big enough for the US and China, to telling President outgoing Joe Biden last year that the world can accommodate both countries.

Viewing the Pacific Ocean from China's perspective, Xi sees the unification of Taiwan as essential, not only as a “very nationalist goal” but also as a way to break up the first island chain and secure a advantage in strategic competition with the United States and Japan. said the scholar.

“But when Xi Jinping discovers that it is better to attack Taiwan to maintain power, then I think he will attack – but it's not tomorrow, it's not next year, it's not 2027 ” he said, adding that Xi would likely continue his term. current strategy of “win without fighting,” which relies on economic and cultural infiltration into Taiwan.

In a post-symposium interview, Takahara told CNA that if Trump does not “significantly” change U.S.-Taiwan policy, then most likely, Xi will refrain from using military force against Taiwan for Trump's second term.

“Attacking Taiwan is too risky,” he said, explaining that such action would seriously harm China’s economy and “certainly undermine the source of his (Xi’s) legitimacy to govern.”

Takahara added that in the event of a “necessary invasion” by China, the United States would likely intervene with Japan's support, provided its current policy on Taiwan remains unchanged.

But he added that if Taiwan were to suddenly declare independence “without agreement from Washington or Tokyo,” the United States and Japan would most likely refrain from intervening in a Chinese invasion triggered under such circumstances.

Echoing Takahara, Dennis Weng (), associate professor in the political science department at Sam Houston State University, predicted that under the Trump administration, there would be no war or military conflicts between Taiwan and China, as Trump strongly opposes military confrontation.

“He will use all kinds of bargaining or all kinds of negotiations [to prevent a Taiwan-China war from happening]”Weng said.

Although China is unlikely to launch an invasion of Taiwan in the next four years, Weng said Beijing would use “other tools in its toolbox” such as severing trade deals with Taiwan and further isolating the Republic of China (official name of Taiwan). ) by “abducting” its remaining diplomatic allies.

The Taiwanese academic also presented the results of his research based on interviews with around 150 “elites” – policy experts, government officials and military leaders – in Beijing, Taipei and Washington, DC, conducted between 2022 and 2024.

Of the 50 Chinese “elites”, only five of them (10%) believed that the United States would send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a war between Taiwan and China, while nine of the 44 Taiwanese “elites” ( 20.5%) thought the United States would send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a war between Taiwan and China. and seven of 49 American “elites” (14.3%) shared the same belief, according to Weng.

This indicates that there is a “gap” between the views of American elites and those of the public, Weng said, citing a 2024 survey by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs that found 36% of Americans were in favor of sending troops to defend Taiwan in 2024. the possibility of a Chinese invasion.

Under Trump's second term, US-Taiwan policy will likely be “elite-driven” due to his character and leadership style, Weng said, suggesting that Taiwan authorities should establish new channels of communication with the Washington elites to gain greater support from them.