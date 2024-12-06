PM Modi at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav





PM Modi in Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav – pti Prime Minister Narendra Modi with children from North Eastern states during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with children from North Eastern states during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000445B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated by children from North Eastern states during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024 Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia is also seen. **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and others during of the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Friday, December 6, 2024. The Union Minister for Development of the North East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar is also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000427B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. Affirming that governments precedents have taken into account the development votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the progress of the northeast had not been emphasized much earlier due to the dwindling population and vote count in the region. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000414B) (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000414B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Development of North East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar and others during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000425B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia visit an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Friday, December 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000365B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia visit an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Friday, December 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000362B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Development of the North East Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, right, and Minister of State for Union's Sukanta Majumdar, back left, visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Friday, December 6 2024. **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000411B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. **EDS: SCREENSHOTS VIA Narendra Modi YOUTUBE** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Development of North East Region Jyotiraditya Scindia visit an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Friday, December 1. .6, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_06_2024_000237B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. **EDS: SCREENSHOTS VIA Narendra Modi YOUTUBE** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. ( Photo PTI)(PTI12_06_2024_000238B) **EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA @NarendraModi** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulates a child during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. **EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA @NarendraModi** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. (PTI Photo ) (PTI12_06_2024_000340B ) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000369B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. **EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA @NarendraModi** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Friday, December 6, 2024. The Minister of Union, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_06_2024_000301B)

