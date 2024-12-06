Politics
Bringing back Erasmus+ and youth mobility to Europe
On January 15, 2020, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons: There is no threat to the Erasmus program. We will continue to participate.
However, 11 months later, despite Johnson's promise, Britain is gone the hugely successful Erasmus+ programme, which has transformed the lives of thousands of young people. This loss of youth mobility and educational exchange was a huge and unnecessary mistake.
His replacement, Turing schemeis less inclusive and has a much narrower scope: there is no funding for foreign students to come to the UK, and students from disadvantaged backgrounds receive less funding than under Erasmus+.
The EU recently offered the UK the opportunity to participate in a European Youth Mobility Programas a sign of good faith that Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to build better relations with Europe. This would allow young British people to live and work in the EU for a fixed period, and vice versa. But Starmer has so far resisted the proposals, which is frustrating.
From Erasmus to Erasmus+
The Erasmus program was created in 1987 as an exchange program for higher education students. It allowed students to study in Europe and experience life in one of the 33 participating countries. Around 90% of European universities were and are involved.
My own experience in organizing this program with a college in the Netherlands in the 1990s was very positive. The students benefited enormously from the cultural and social aspects of the exchange, as well as the educational aspects.
A legitimate criticism of Erasmus was that it was only for university students and many people still mistakenly think this is the case. However, in 2014 the program was extended to Erasmus+ to be more inclusive and large-scale.
Erasmus+ allows education, training, youth and sports organizations to participate in cooperation projects and form partnerships, thus helping to foster social integration, improve intercultural understanding and develop of belonging to a community. For example, in its second year, around €28 million was invested to help equip and train 38,000 youth workers across Europe, including in the UK. In 2018, I took part in a successful Erasmus+ programme, coordinated by UK Language Courses (UKLC), where a group of English teachers spent a month teaching in schools in Corua, Spain.
A key objective Erasmus+ is social inclusion. A much wider group of young people are now involved, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, including newly arrived migrants and those with disabilities or health problems. Vocational training and youth exchanges outside of formal education are at the heart of the program.
Loss of valuable Erasmus+ projects in the UK
Teachers, youth workers and other organizers involved in Erasmus+ cooperation projects shared their positive experiences of the program during a recent well-attended webinar organized by Intercoma network for international education.
Former Labor MEP Julie Wardwho helped write the original programme, described the benefits for children with learning disabilities who have participated in several Erasmus+ exchanges abroad, coordinated by Arts in preview in Blyth, Northumberland. These young people gained a sense of dignity and self-worth, Ward said, but the programs were cut, not replaced.
Anna Graingerlanguage teacher from Coventry, described the crisis in language teaching and the loss of opportunities for children to develop their language learning through exchange programs since the end of Erasmus+. She asked: who will employ our young people compared to young multilingual Europeans?
Ray KirtleyPresident of the UK Global Learning Association for Schools, coordinated Erasmus+ projects in Hull. He spoke positively about eTwinnagewhich had involved disadvantaged children as young as 4 or 5 years old in online discussions with schools in Europe, and also about lost opportunities for teachers to benefit from continuing language training in Europe.
What alternatives are available?
Although many contributors to the webinar were striving to maintain EU cooperation projects, this was generally impossible without funding. For example, Terry Mattison, a youth worker from the North West of England, had made direct contact with a school in Germany, where many Syrian refugees were students, but possible visits were impossible due to costs.
In Wales, A tripan international learning exchange program, has enabled more than 100 young people to participate in international partnerships. Tom Weiser, Welsh Center for International Affairssaid Taith was not a perfect replacement for Erasmus+, but positive learning was certainly happening.
Participants in the InterCom webinar were very critical of the Turing program, which they consider inferior in terms of diversity of activities, lack of real exchanges, less funding and administrative difficulties. However, Simon Litchfield from the University of Durham said that some universities would be reluctant to return to Erasmus+, as they have integrated Turing into various study programmes.
Erasmus+ campaigns are full of hope
It is encouraging to see that campaigns to restore Erasmus+ are increasing. Adopt Erasmusled by the European Youth Movement in partnership with the British Youth Council and the European Movement (EM), is calling on the government to reinstate Britain's membership of the scheme.
Campaign Manager Richard Kilpatrick told the webinar audience that the EM would not only focus on the benefits for universities, but also highlight the diversity of youth work, retraining opportunities and specific diversity work. Rather than revisiting what Erasmus was, the ME will focus on what the UK is missing from current Erasmus+ programmes.
THE Erasmus Plus Alliance (EPA), whose team of volunteers includes teachers, students and youth workers, is also campaigning to bring back the scheme as it provides unprecedented funding to the most disadvantaged. The group points out that other non-EU countries, such as Norway and Trkiye, are full participants, so the UK could have retained its membership and should return to it as soon as possible.
Young people in the UK are missing out on the incredible opportunities for cross-cultural exchange and learning that Erasmus+ can offer. Let us hope that the Starmers Government will listen to the arguments for reinstating this unique initiative, which will cruelly encourage mutual understanding, tolerance and cooperation with our European neighbors.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
