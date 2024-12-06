Donald Trump announces new AI and crypto czar: what we know





President-elect Donald Trump has announced that tech investor David O. Sacks will be his new White House AI and crypto czar.

In an article published Thursday evening in Truth Social, Trump announced the news, saying in part: “David will guide the administration's policy on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of competitiveness American. Trump added that it was an “important” position.

The president-elect then said the position would help make the United States the undisputed leader in both areas, protect free speech online, prevent bias and big tech censorship, and set a legal framework for cryptocurrency.

In a follow-up message, Trump praised Sacks: “David has the knowledge, business experience, intelligence and pragmatism to MAKE AMERICA GREAT in these two critical technologies. Congratulations, David!

Newsweek reached out to the Trump transition team via email for additional comment Thursday evening.

David O. Sacks is pictured speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt SF on September 13, 2016 in San Francisco. President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday that Sacks would be the new AI and crypto czar in the White House.

In June, Sacks took to X, formerly Twitter, to support Trump for president, highlighting four key issues: the economy, foreign policy and the war in Ukraine, the border and the law.

“Voters experienced four years under President Trump and four years under President Biden. In tech, we call it an A/B test. When it comes to economic policy, foreign policy, border policy, and fairness legal, Trump has performed better. He is the president who deserves a second term,” Sacks wrote.

Sacks was PayPal's chief operating officer before founding the company Yammer, which he ultimately sold to Microsoft for $1.2 billion, Sacks notes in his Substack biography.

Trump highlighted Sacks' professional accomplishments, saying in his article on Truth Social: “David Sacks has been a wildly successful entrepreneur and investor for 25 years, creating and investing in some of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies.”

The president-elect's general enthusiasm for crypto, and Bitcoin in particular, has been cited as one of the main reasons for the market's surge in the weeks following his second term in the White House. Trump has even ventured into digital currency himself, launching World Liberty Financial this year.

In a video promoting global freedom, Trump said: “Crypto is the future. Let's embrace this incredible technology and lead the world in the digital economy. »

Bitcoin hit $100,000 for the first time on Wednesday after more than doubling its value this year. Trump reacted to the news on Truth Social on Thursday: “CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!! $100,000!!! YOU'RE WELCOME!!! Together we will make America great again!”

Updated 5/12/24, 9:13 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

