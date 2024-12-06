Erdogan hopes that the advance of the Syrian rebels will continue…





ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he hoped the rebel offensive in Syria would proceed “smoothly,” adding that the situation was the result of Syrian President Bashar al- Assad towards Ankara's efforts to repair their relations. “Idlib, Hama, Homs and of course the target is Damascus. The opposition's advance continues. We hope that this advance in Syria will take place smoothly and without incident,” Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul. A coalition of Syrian rebels led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), in a surprise offensive launched last week, took control of the northern city of Aleppo, the country's largest , as well as the strategic city of Hama. . Regime forces largely retreated in the face of the rebel advance. Erdogan said the regime's losses were a consequence of Assad's stubbornness over calls for rapprochement with Turkey. “We called Assad to say: 'Come, let's determine the future of Syria together.' Unfortunately, we have not received any positive response on this,” he said. Ankara has supported rebel groups throughout Syria's civil war and Erdogan has harshly criticized Assad. However, in July, the Turkish president said he might invite his longtime foe to Turkey, a month after Assad said he was open “to all initiatives related to relations between Syria and Turkey, which are based on the sovereignty of the Union. Syrian state throughout its territory. Despite Erdogan's calls for rapprochement, Assad, who is backed by Iran and its proxies, has repeatedly conditioned any potential thaw in their relations on the complete withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria, a precondition that Turkey rejects. Syrians rose up against the Assad regime in March 2011, leading to a full-scale civil war that cost hundreds of thousands of lives and left millions more in need of aid. humanitarian.

